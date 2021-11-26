The Vikings will have one of their key special teams players back for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Minnesota has activated safety Josh Metellus off of the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

Metellus missed last week’s victory over the Packers while on the list. He was one of several players the Vikings have had to place on the COVID reserve in recent weeks. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is the only remaining player on the list, as he went on it earlier this week.

Metellus has been on the field for 63 percent of the Vikings’ special teams snaps this season. A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Metellus has registered 13 total tackles in 24 career games.

Vikings activate Josh Metellus off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk