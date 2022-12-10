Vikings activate Cameron Dantzler, place Jonathan Bullard on IR

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

As the Vikings get ready to face one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, they’ll be getting some help in the defensive backfield.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has been activated from injured reserve.

Dantzler, a third-round pick in 2020, suffered an ankle injury last month at Washington. He was placed on IR before the game at Buffalo, and he has missed the requisite four games.

The Vikings also placed defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard on IR. He has a biceps injury.

Earlier this week, the Vikings placed rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve, after he suffered his most recent concussion.

Dantzler started the first eight games of the season, across from veteran Patrick Peterson. Dantzler sealed a Week Five win over the Bears by taking the ball from receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The Vikings face the Lions on Sunday in Detroit. It’s Minnesota’s first road game since the epic 33-30 overtime win in Buffalo.

