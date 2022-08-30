Vikings acquire Ross Blacklock from Texans

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
The Vikings have acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Minnesota will send a sixth-round selection to Houston for Blacklock and a seventh-rounder.

Minnesota is cutting Armon Watts, whose base salary was $2.54 million, and replacing him with Blacklock, whose base salary is $1.332 million.

The Texans listed Blacklock as the backup to Maliek Collins.

Blacklock, a second-round pick in 2020, played 29 games with three starts in his time with the Texans. He totaled 36 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In 2021, Blacklock played 455 defensive snaps and 59 special teams snaps in 14 games. He made 22 tackles and two sacks.

Vikings acquire Ross Blacklock from Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

