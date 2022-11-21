It was a very long day for the Vikings on Sunday. It was their longest day for a home game in a very, very long time.

Via ESPN Stats & Information, the 40-3 splattering at the hands of the Cowboys was the worst home loss for the Vikings since a 56-14 blowout against the then-St. Louis Cardinals on October 6, 1963.

That game was played at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. Sonny Randle had three touchdown catches for the Cardinals. For the Vikings, Fran Tarkenton was nine for 25, gaining only 86 yards.

The Vikings, who were favored to beat the Cardinals that day by 2.5 points, were outgained 520 yards to 218.

On Sunday, the Cowboys had 458 yards. The Vikings had 183.

For Dallas, it was the biggest road victory in franchise history. It came one week after the Cowboys blew their first lead of 14 or more points entering the fourth quarter of a game. Ever.

The Cowboys are now 4-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Vikings are left searching for answers. Both teams have only three days to do it all again, with Dallas hosting the Giants and the Patriots coming to Minnesota on Thanksgiving.

Vikings absorb worst home loss in 59 years originally appeared on Pro Football Talk