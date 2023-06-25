Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LB William Kwenkeu
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: William Kwenkeu
Rank: 63
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 235 lbs
Experience: 2 years
College: Temple
Stats (in 2022): 6 games, 2 tackles
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 61
Kevin Fielder: 64
Judd Zulgad: 62
Saivion Mixson: 62
Average: 62.25
Best case scenario
William Kwenkeu is an intriguing player, and the Minnesota Vikings agree. During his pre-draft media obligations, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made it a point to mention Kwenkeu when discussing the linebacker room.
While it’s a climb to make the active roster, Kwenkeu offers a high level of athleticism that might be able to keep him on the roster, especially in Brian Flores’ defense. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, Flores often occupied faster linebackers (think Duke Riley), allowing them to go sideline-to-sideline to create plays. Kwenkeu could operate in a similar role for Flores.
Worst case scenario
Kwenkeu only played six games last season, and he didn’t get a lot of snaps in those games. It’s not that Kwenkeu can’t grow, but addressing his lack of playing time is important given how many new faces have been added to the position group.
If Kwenkeu doesn’t improve in his game, he could become a victim of the numbers game. However, a spot on the Vikings’ practice squad could be an option, especially if the Vikings see some skills to work on.
What to expect in 2023
Kwenkeu has an uphill climb to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster. Between the growth of Brian Asamoah II and the inclusion of free agent Troy Reeder, there aren’t many sports available for linebackers on the Vikings roster.
However, with a strong preseason, Kwenkeu can carve a role as a rotational linebacker with special team assignments. In terms of his actual defensive niche, Kwenkeu might be able to be the Vikings’ primary blitzing inside linebacker.
Previous player profiles
90-Garett Maag
89-Jack Podlesny
88-Zach Ojile
87-NaJee Thompson
86-Thayer Thomas
85-Sam Schluter
84-Jaelyn Williams
83-Jacky Chen
82-Cephus Johnson III
81-C.J. Coldon Jr.
80-Junior Aho
79-Malik Knowles
78-Abraham Beauplan
77-Wilson Huber
76-Lucky Jackson
75-Andre Carter II
74-Curtis Weaver
73-T.J. Smith
72-Alan Ali
71-Josh Sokol
70-Blake Proehl
69-John Reid
68-Trishton Jackson
67-Kalon Barnes
66-Benton Whitley
65-Calvin Avery
64-Theo Jackson