Vikings 90-man roster player profile: DT T.J. Smith
Background
Name: Curtis Weaver
Rank: 74
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 290
Experience: 4th year
College: Arkansas
Stats (in NFL): 2 games, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 73
Kevin Fielder: 74
Judd Zulgad: 73
Saivion Mixson: 72
Average: 73.00
Best case scenario
In a defensive line with a lot of questions marks, a really good preseason and training camp from Smith, who has been with the Vikings for the past two seasons, could earn himself a roster spot. The only certainties on the defensive line right now are Harrison Phillips and Dean Lowry. The other four spots have players thought to be in those spots, but a T.Y. McGill preseason could change everything.
Worst case scenario
Smith was on the Vikings practice squad for the last two seasons and played in a single game in each. The worst-case scenario for Smith is that he plays poorly enough during the preseason where the Vikings choose not even to keep him on the practice squad but rather cut him outright.
What to expect in 2023
Smith has been a stalwart depth player during his time with the Vikings. He hasn’t seen much game time, but has been a valuable member of the scout team and practice squad. Expect that to continue forward into 2023 with potentially more games on the active roster.
