Vikings 90-man roster player profile: OLB D.J. Wonnum
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: D.J. Wonnum
Rank: 31
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 258 lbs
Experience: 4th year
College: South Carolina
Stats (In NFL): 47 games, 17 starts, 109 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, 34 quarterback hits, 5 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 31
Kevin Fielder: 29
Judd Zulgad: 31
Saivion Mixson: 31
Average: 30.50
Best case scenario
Entering his fourth season, Wonnum has a chance to become more than just a rotational edge rusher. With how Brian Flores likes to utilize unique schemes and put players in positions to be successful, Wonnum could thrive in that environment, similar to how he started to emerge under Mike Zimmer.
Worst case scenario
Despite having 15.0 sacks in his NFL career, a lot of Wonnum’s production has come on unblocked plays. He struggles to disengage from blocks and doesn’t have the elite athleticism to win in that way while also not having a plethora of pass-rush moves. With the investment made in Andre Carter II as a UDFA, Wonnum could be on the chopping block if he struggles during training camp since his release would save $2.75 million on the salary cap.
What to expect in 2023
Wonnum is liklely going to be the first pass rusher off the bench and utilized in a versatile pass rushing role with him, Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter lining up all across the defensive line. If Carter does play well, the Vikings could move on from Wonnum, but a lot has to happen for that to occur.
