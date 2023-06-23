Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Trishton Jackson

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Name: Trishton Jackson

Rank: 68

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 191 lbs

Experience: 4th year

College: Syracuse

Stats (in NFL): NA

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 69

Kevin Fielder: 70

Judd Zulgad: 66

Saivion Mixson: 67

Average: 68.00

Best case scenario

Jackson has been in this system for the first three seasons of his NFL career and that will give him an advantage over his competition. He looked great last year during preseason and training camp, catching five passes for 71 yards during the preseason. Those numbers are fine considering the Vikings’ horrendous quarterback play during the preseason. There are 2-3 wide receiver spots available and Jackson has the inside track for one of them.

Worst case scenario

Being that he has been in the league for three years, has Jackson hit his ceiling? He made the Rams in 2020 as a UDFA, but didn’t play in a single game for the team. The team brought in Brandon Powell and three UDFAs this year, leaving a lot of competition for those roster spots.

What to expect in 2023

After a strong preseason last year and roster spots available at wide receiver, making the team should be an expectation for Jackson. He has the profile to be successful in the NFL, but to get those last roster spots, he will have to show special teams value and aptitude. His competition has return ability, which will put him at a slight disadvantage.

