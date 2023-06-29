Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Jalen Reagor
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Jalen Reagor
Rank: 55
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 197 lbs
Experience: 4 years
College: TCU
Stats (In NFL): 72 receptions, 799 yards, 4 touchdowns
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 56
Kevin Fielder: 58
Judd Zulgad: 53
Saivion Mixson: 55
Average: 55.5
Best case scenario
A former first-round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Reagor has yet to put it all together in the NFL.
While those issues have kept him off the field, there’s a reason why the Eagles selected him early, and the Vikings proceeded to trade a draft pick for him. At his core, Reagor is a speedy wide receiver capable of making dynamic plays with the ball in his hands. If those traits can begin to translate in the NFL, Reagor can be a Swiss Army Knife who can be a dynamic secondary wide receiver for the Vikings.
Worst case scenario
Reagor might have all the traits, but those traits don’t mean anything if you can’t combine them with consistent play. Over his NFL career, Reagor has been plagued by different issues, including drops and fumbles. Reagor fumbled the ball four times on punt returns last season and eventually lost his spot on special teams.
What to expect in 2023
Time is running out for Reagor. After the team’s decision to retain K.J. Osborn and draft Jordan Addison, the Vikings have four wide receivers who expect to be part of the team’s roster in 2023, leaving just one spot open for Reagor and others.
The good news is that Reagor’s contract is fully guaranteed at $2.4 million, a figure that could keep him on the roster. However, in the grand scheme of things, that’s a minimal dead cap for a team that has a solid cap outlook.
