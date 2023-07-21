Vikings 90-man roster player profile: TE Josh Oliver

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Best case scenario

Oliver puts it all together and becomes a complete tight end. At San Jose State, Oliver was known as a pass-catching weapon, attacking up the seams with ease. In the NFL, his best skill has become his blocking, something he wasn’t known for in college. Tight end is historically one of the hardest positions to translate from college to the NFL and it’s not crazy to project him to be a weapon in both the passing and running games.

Worst case scenario

Despite having the skills of both a blocker and receiver, he struggles to put it all together trying to be a well-rounded tight end. As mentioned above, it’s a difficult task to play tight end in the NFL and Oliver hasn’t been able to show both aspects of his game consistently. With how the Vikings are projecting to change their offense, having Oliver flop would be a huge disappointment.

What to expect in 2023

Oliver is likely to be a solid blocker for the Vikings this season and he should be a decent receiving threat as well. The pressure won’t be there for Oliver to produce like a top-line player with T.J. Hockenson on the other side and the addition of Jordan Addison. A stat line of 40/450/4 would be a great year for Oliver.

Previous player profiles

