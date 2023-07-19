Vikings 90-man roster player profile: DE Dean Lowry
Background
Name: Dean Lowry
Rank: 18
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 296 lbs
Experience: 8th year
College: Northwestern
Stats (In NFL): 111 games, 80 starts, 252 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 15
Kevin Fielder: 17
Judd Zulgad: 19
Saivion Mixson: 18
Average: 17.25
Best case scenario
Lowry comes in and plays on the same level as Dalvin Tomlinson did last year. His 2021 was his best season with 5.0 sacks and 42 total pressures in being a force for the Packers on their defensive line. The idea of signing Lowry to a more inexpensive contract than what Tomlinson got is a Moneyball approach. If you can get 60-80% of Tomlinson for 28% of the money, it’s a win for the Vikings.
Worst case scenario
He doesn’t revert back to his 2021 form and he continues the regression that began last season. Lowry’s pressures shrank from 42 to 17. He played a significantly lesser snap count, but played in all 17 games both seasons. Taking a step backward would be brutal for the Vikings who are counting on Lowry to be a key contributor this season.
What to expect in 2023
The likely outcome is that Lowry is somewhere between his 2021 and 2022 seasons. Being a solid player on the defensive line is what the Vikings should hope for in 2023. If they get more of that, the Moneyball approach from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will gain creedence.
