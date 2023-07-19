Vikings 90-man roster player profile: DE Dean Lowry

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the 90-man roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Name: Dean Lowry

Rank: 18

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 296 lbs

Experience: 8th year

College: Northwestern

Stats (In NFL): 111 games, 80 starts, 252 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 15

Kevin Fielder: 17

Judd Zulgad: 19

Saivion Mixson: 18

Average: 17.25

Best case scenario

Lowry comes in and plays on the same level as Dalvin Tomlinson did last year. His 2021 was his best season with 5.0 sacks and 42 total pressures in being a force for the Packers on their defensive line. The idea of signing Lowry to a more inexpensive contract than what Tomlinson got is a Moneyball approach. If you can get 60-80% of Tomlinson for 28% of the money, it’s a win for the Vikings.

Worst case scenario

He doesn’t revert back to his 2021 form and he continues the regression that began last season. Lowry’s pressures shrank from 42 to 17. He played a significantly lesser snap count, but played in all 17 games both seasons. Taking a step backward would be brutal for the Vikings who are counting on Lowry to be a key contributor this season.

What to expect in 2023

The likely outcome is that Lowry is somewhere between his 2021 and 2022 seasons. Being a solid player on the defensive line is what the Vikings should hope for in 2023. If they get more of that, the Moneyball approach from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will gain creedence.

Previous player profiles

90-Garett Maag

89-Jack Podlesny

88-Zach Ojile

87-NaJee Thompson

86-Thayer Thomas

85-Sam Schluter

84-Jaelyn Williams

83-Jacky Chen

82-Cephus Johnson III

81-C.J. Coldon Jr.

80-Junior Aho

79-Malik Knowles

78-Abraham Beauplan

77-Wilson Huber

76-Lucky Jackson

75-Andre Carter II

74-Curtis Weaver

73-T.J. Smith

72-Alan Ali

71-Josh Sokol

70-Blake Proehl

69-John Reid

68-Trishton Jackson

67-Kalon Barnes

66-Benton Whitley

65-Calvin Avery

64-Theo Jackson

63-William Kwenkeu

62-Sheldon Day

61-Tay Gowan

60-Ross Blacklock

59-Vederian Lowe

58-Jaren Hall

57-Nick Muse

56-Ivan Pace, Jr

55-Jalen Reagor

54-Luiji Vilain

53-Austin Schlottmann

52-Troy Dye

51-Olisaemeka Udoh

50-Nick Mullens

49-Kene Nwangwu

48-DeWayne McBride

47-Jaquelin Roy

46-Jay Ward

45-Brandon Powell

44-Troy Reeder

43-James Lynch

42-Greg Joseph

41-Johnny Mundt

40-Blake Brandel

39-Mekhi Blackmon

38-Chris Reed

37-Joejuan Williams

36-Ryan Wright

35-Esezi Otomewo

34-Jalen Nailor

33-Ty Chandler

32-Jonathan Bullard

31-D.J. Wonnum

30-Patrick Jones II

29-Andrew DePaola

28-Ed Ingram

27-Lewis Cine

26-Garrett Bradbury

25-C.J. Ham

24-Josh Metellus

23-Andrew Booth Jr.

22-Akayleb Evans

21-Jordan Hicks

20-Camryn Bynum

19-Khyiris Tonga

