Vikings 90-man roster player profile: DB Jay Ward
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Jay Ward
Rank: 46
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 180 lbs
Experience: Rookie
College: LSU
Stats (At LSU): 37 games, 162 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 2 touchdowns
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 45
Kevin Fielder: 45
Judd Zulgad: 44
Saivion Mixson: 45
Average: 44.75
Best case scenario
Ward is a diverse weapon on the back end of the defense. He has more than 150 snaps at outside cornerback, STAR (slot corner), box safety and deep safety. He can play everywhere and that is exactly what Brian Flores needs. Ward can earn himself upwards of 500 snaps in 2023 as a rookie with his versatile skill set and an excellent training camp.
Worst case scenario
Not only is Ward a fourth-round pick, he isn’t the biggest guy. At only 180 lbs, he can get washed out in the running game. Along with that, Ward has too many missed tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Ward missed 14 tackles in 2022 resulting in a staggering 20.9% missed tackle percentage. In a defense that prioritizes winning one-on-one matchups in space, that could keep Ward off the field for awhile.
What to expect in 2023
Being a fourth-round pick isn’t going to mean much if Ward plays well. Flores is going to play the best guys and put players in a position to succeed, something that Ed Donatell didn’t do last year. Mekhi Blackmon is already getting first-team reps in minicamp and Ward could earn similar snaps during training camp early on. Watch for him to earn a snap share of around 20% to start the season with a potential to earn more as the season goes on.
