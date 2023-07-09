Vikings 90-man roster player profile: CB Joejuan Williams
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Joejuan Williams
Rank: 37
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 212 lbs
Experience: 5th year
College: Vanderbilt
Stats (In NFL): 36 games, 1 start, 44 total tackles, 8 passes defended, 1 quarterback hit
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 36
Kevin Fielder: 39
Judd Zulgad: 37
Saivion Mixson: 37
Average: 37.25
Best case scenario
As a bigger cornerback with great length, playing press man in an aggressive scheme can be beneficial. Williams can attack the ball with his size and length and use that in space when in zone coverage.
Worst case scenario
There is a lot of youth on this team and Williams is a fifth-year player that has an injury history. He missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury. He also has started only one game as a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt. Those factors, paired with his vet minimum salary, could keep him off of the roster.
What to expect in 2023
Williams was brought in not just for cornerback depth, but also to help install this defense that Brian Flores is bringing in. The size and length that Williams offers is something that will be valuable to the Vikings defense, especially when it comes to mentoring a player like Akalyeb Evans. Williams will likely be a rotational player in 2023.
