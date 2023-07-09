Vikings 90-man roster player profile: CB Joejuan Williams

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Name: Joejuan Williams

Rank: 37

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 212 lbs

Experience: 5th year

College: Vanderbilt

Stats (In NFL): 36 games, 1 start, 44 total tackles, 8 passes defended, 1 quarterback hit

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 36

Kevin Fielder: 39

Judd Zulgad: 37

Saivion Mixson: 37

Average: 37.25

Best case scenario

As a bigger cornerback with great length, playing press man in an aggressive scheme can be beneficial. Williams can attack the ball with his size and length and use that in space when in zone coverage.

Worst case scenario

There is a lot of youth on this team and Williams is a fifth-year player that has an injury history. He missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury. He also has started only one game as a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt. Those factors, paired with his vet minimum salary, could keep him off of the roster.

Advertisement

What to expect in 2023

Williams was brought in not just for cornerback depth, but also to help install this defense that Brian Flores is bringing in. The size and length that Williams offers is something that will be valuable to the Vikings defense, especially when it comes to mentoring a player like Akalyeb Evans. Williams will likely be a rotational player in 2023.

Previous player profiles

90-Garett Maag

89-Jack Podlesny

88-Zach Ojile

87-NaJee Thompson

86-Thayer Thomas

85-Sam Schluter

84-Jaelyn Williams

83-Jacky Chen

82-Cephus Johnson III

81-C.J. Coldon Jr.

80-Junior Aho

79-Malik Knowles

78-Abraham Beauplan

77-Wilson Huber

76-Lucky Jackson

75-Andre Carter II

74-Curtis Weaver

73-T.J. Smith

72-Alan Ali

71-Josh Sokol

70-Blake Proehl

69-John Reid

68-Trishton Jackson

67-Kalon Barnes

66-Benton Whitley

65-Calvin Avery

64-Theo Jackson

63-William Kwenkeu

62-Sheldon Day

61-Tay Gowan

60-Ross Blacklock

59-Vederian Lowe

58-Jaren Hall

57-Nick Muse

56-Ivan Pace, Jr

55-Jalen Reagor

54-Luiji Vilain

53-Austin Schlottmann

52-Troy Dye

51-Olisaemeka Udoh

50-Nick Mullens

49-Kene Nwangwu

48-DeWayne McBride

47-Jaquelin Roy

46-Jay Ward

45-Brandon Powell

44-Troy Reeder

43-James Lynch

42-Greg Joseph

41-Johnny Mundt

40-Blake Brandel

39-Mekhi Blackmon

38-Chris Reed

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire