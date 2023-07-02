Vikings 90-man roster player profile: QB Nick Mullens

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Nick Mullens

Rank: 50

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 210 lbs

Experience: 5 years

College: Southern Miss

Stats (In NFL): 24 games, 13 starts, 65.3% completion, 5,085 yards, 27 touchdowns, 23 interceptions

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 49

Kevin Fielder: 50

Judd Zulgad: 52

Saivion Mixson: 50

Average: 50.25

Best case scenario

Mullens is arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL. He has multiple starts in the league with a positive TD:INT ratio. Best case scenario for Mullens is that he doesn’t have to play, which means Kirk Cousins is healthy all season. If he does need to play, Mullens can win a game of two to keep the Vikings on track.

Worst case scenario

As much as Mullens is a good backup quarterback, he is a backup for a reason. With a 5-12 career record as a starter, all but one of those came with the San Francisco 49ers. If he couldn’t get it done consistently with the best play caller in football, that is a red flag.

What to expect in 2023

Mullens has a salary that is mostly guaranteed in 2023, which means he will be on the team barring a trade. He will be competing with Jaren Hall this year for that backup job, but he should start the season as QB2. If Hall ends up earning the backup job, look for Mullens to be traded like the Raiders traded him to the Vikings.

