Vikings 90-man roster player profile: OLB Benton Whitley
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Benton Whitley
Rank: 66
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 260 lbs
Experience: 2nd year
College: Holy Cross
Stats (in NFL): 0 games played
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 66
Kevin Fielder: 67
Judd Zulgad: 67
Saivion Mixson: 65
Average: 66.25
Best case scenario
Benton Whitley has all the size NFL teams would want out of an edge rusher. He stands tall at 6-foot-3 and has more than enough weight at 260 pounds to impact the game. Both of these traits make him an intriguing prospect, and with a strong preseason, could carve his way onto the 53-man roster.
Whitley was productive in college and showcased some skills during the pre-draft process, but it’s a significant leap from FCS football to the NFL.
Worst case scenario
The worst-case scenario for Whitley is that he doesn’t make the 53-man roster. The expectations for Whitley have to be incredibly low for fans because we haven’t seen him make much headway in terms of a 53-man roster spot.
What to expect in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings may be capped out on edge rushers to add to the team, especially if the plan is to place UDFA Andre Carter II on the active roster. As a result, Whitley may become a victim of the number game that too many people are all too familiar with.
A practice squad spot is an option, but the Vikings may look in a different direction. After all, Whitley spent all of last season on the practice squad and didn’t see much elevation from there.
Previous player profiles
90-Garett Maag
89-Jack Podlesny
88-Zach Ojile
87-NaJee Thompson
86-Thayer Thomas
85-Sam Schluter
84-Jaelyn Williams
83-Jacky Chen
82-Cephus Johnson III
81-C.J. Coldon Jr.
80-Junior Aho
79-Malik Knowles
78-Abraham Beauplan
77-Wilson Huber
76-Lucky Jackson
75-Andre Carter II
74-Curtis Weaver
73-T.J. Smith
72-Alan Ali
71-Josh Sokol
70-Blake Proehl
69-John Reid
68-Trishton Jackson
67-Kalon Barnes