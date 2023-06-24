Vikings 90-man roster player profile: OLB Benton Whitley

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Name: Benton Whitley

Rank: 66

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 260 lbs

Experience: 2nd year

College: Holy Cross

Stats (in NFL): 0 games played

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 66

Kevin Fielder: 67

Judd Zulgad: 67

Saivion Mixson: 65

Average: 66.25

Best case scenario

Benton Whitley has all the size NFL teams would want out of an edge rusher. He stands tall at 6-foot-3 and has more than enough weight at 260 pounds to impact the game. Both of these traits make him an intriguing prospect, and with a strong preseason, could carve his way onto the 53-man roster.

Whitley was productive in college and showcased some skills during the pre-draft process, but it’s a significant leap from FCS football to the NFL.

Worst case scenario

The worst-case scenario for Whitley is that he doesn’t make the 53-man roster. The expectations for Whitley have to be incredibly low for fans because we haven’t seen him make much headway in terms of a 53-man roster spot.

What to expect in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings may be capped out on edge rushers to add to the team, especially if the plan is to place UDFA Andre Carter II on the active roster. As a result, Whitley may become a victim of the number game that too many people are all too familiar with.

A practice squad spot is an option, but the Vikings may look in a different direction. After all, Whitley spent all of last season on the practice squad and didn’t see much elevation from there.

