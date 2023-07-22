Vikings 90-man roster player profile: DL Harrison Phillips

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Harrison Phillips

Rank:11

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 307 lbs

Experience: 6th year

College: Stanford

Stats (In NFL): 62 games played, 28 starts, 166 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 4 fumble recoveries

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 14

Kevin Fielder: 11

Judd Zulgad: 9

Saivion Mixson: 11

Average: 11.25

Best case scenario

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

A move away from playing 0T nose tackle in a 3-4 helps Phillips thrive on the defensive line.

Phillips was fine as a nose tackle last season, but it wasn’t the best use of him. Under Brian Flores, Phillips looks to be starting on one of the ends, which would allow him to play more within himself and thrive.

Worst case scenario

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips struggles playing too far away from the ball.

When you play nose tackle, being right on the ball can be an advantage when trying to jump the snap. The farther away you are from the ball, the more difficult it becomes. He also doesn’t have the same kind of quickness as most other defensive ends.

What to expect in 2023

USA Today Sports

Phillips is going to be in a better position this season than he was last year. That will make a difference in his overall play. The real intrigue is how Flores is going to use him. The expectation is that he will start at defensive end and not nose tackle, which should help run defense quite a bit, as he won’t have to two-gap on the interior in the same way.

