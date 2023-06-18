Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LB Abraham Beauplan

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Name: Abraham Beauplan

Rank: 78

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 235

Experience: Rookie

College: Marshall

Stats (At Marshall): 218 total tackles (76 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 FF

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 77

Kevin Fielder: 79

Judd Zulgad: 78

Saivion Mixson: 77

Average: 77.5

Best case scenario

A highly productive linebacker in college, it became difficult for Marshall head coach Charles Huff to take Abraham Beauplan off the field. As a result, he carved out a significant role as a run defender and physical linebacker who made life difficult for opposing offenses.

Those skills can translate to the NFL, especially in Brian Flores’ defense. Flores made Elandon Roberts a focal part of his defense in Miami, using him as a two-down linebacker designed to stop the run. A similar role could be in the cards for Beauplan, provided he makes the 53-man roster.

Worst case scenario

Beauplan is limited as a player, and most of that boils down to his lack of coverage ability. He’ll likely have to get taken off the field on 3rd downs in the NFL because he has two traits teams don’t want: a lack of pure athleticism and coverage problems.

The Vikings could choose to keep him around because of his physical nature, but physicality doesn’t always carry over, and his lack of speed may hurt his abilities to find the field at any consistent rate.

What to expect in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are in a state of transition in the linebacker room, but Beauplan still faces a significant uphill climb to make the 53-man roster.

Jordan Hicks and Brian Asamoah II are almost guaranteed roster spots, and other undrafted free agents would likely have a better shot at making the team.

The practice squad could be an option for Beauplan, but other players may offer a little more three-down potential and ceiling.

