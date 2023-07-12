Vikings 90-man roster player profile: OLB Patrick Jones II
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Patrick Jones II
Rank: 30
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 264 lbs
Experience: 3rd year
College: Pittsburgh
Stats (In NFL): 25 games, 34 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 30
Kevin Fielder: 31
Judd Zulgad: 27
Saivion Mixson: 30
Average: 29.50
Best case scenario
Jones finally takes a major leap. He has the size and athletic profile to be a starting edge rusher in the NFL and came into the league with multiple pass rush moves that were underdeveloped. With two years of experience under his belt, Jones has all the tools to grow substantially and Brian Flores can put him in positions to suceed.
Worst case scenario
Jones stays a developmental player and doesn’t take a leap. The Vikings have taken a lot of pass rushers in the middle rounds and most of them haven’t amounted to much. Jones has tools to work with, but they were underdeveloped as of last season. A third-round pick not taking a leap would be relatively normal and well within the range of possibilities.
What to expect in 2023
Jones is likely going to be a rotational player in 2023. Like Wonnum, a poor training camp paired with a great camp from Andre Carter II could spell the end for his time in Minnesota. The likely scenario is Jones playing about 30-35% of snaps and having a similar stat line to last season.
Previous player profiles
90-Garett Maag
89-Jack Podlesny
88-Zach Ojile
87-NaJee Thompson
86-Thayer Thomas
85-Sam Schluter
84-Jaelyn Williams
83-Jacky Chen
82-Cephus Johnson III
81-C.J. Coldon Jr.
80-Junior Aho
79-Malik Knowles
78-Abraham Beauplan
77-Wilson Huber
76-Lucky Jackson
75-Andre Carter II
74-Curtis Weaver
73-T.J. Smith
72-Alan Ali
71-Josh Sokol
70-Blake Proehl
69-John Reid
68-Trishton Jackson
67-Kalon Barnes
66-Benton Whitley
65-Calvin Avery
64-Theo Jackson
63-William Kwenkeu
62-Sheldon Day
61-Tay Gowan
60-Ross Blacklock
59-Vederian Lowe
58-Jaren Hall
57-Nick Muse
56-Ivan Pace, Jr
55-Jalen Reagor
54-Luiji Vilain
53-Austin Schlottmann
52-Troy Dye
51-Olisaemeka Udoh
50-Nick Mullens
49-Kene Nwangwu
48-DeWayne McBride
47-Jaquelin Roy
46-Jay Ward
45-Brandon Powell
44-Troy Reeder
43-James Lynch
42-Greg Joseph
41-Johnny Mundt
40-Blake Brandel
39-Mekhi Blackmon
38-Chris Reed
37-Joejuan Williams
36-Ryan Wright
35-Esezi Otomewo
34-Jalen Nailor
33-Ty Chandler
32-Jonathan Bullard
31-D.J. Wonnum
The Real Forno Show
[lawrence-related id=79770,79763,79693,79759,79733,79696,79692,79630]