Vikings 90-man roster player profile: OLB Patrick Jones II

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Patrick Jones II

Rank: 30

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 264 lbs

Experience: 3rd year

College: Pittsburgh

Stats (In NFL): 25 games, 34 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 30

Kevin Fielder: 31

Judd Zulgad: 27

Saivion Mixson: 30

Average: 29.50

Best case scenario

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jones finally takes a major leap. He has the size and athletic profile to be a starting edge rusher in the NFL and came into the league with multiple pass rush moves that were underdeveloped. With two years of experience under his belt, Jones has all the tools to grow substantially and Brian Flores can put him in positions to suceed.

Worst case scenario

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Jones stays a developmental player and doesn’t take a leap. The Vikings have taken a lot of pass rushers in the middle rounds and most of them haven’t amounted to much. Jones has tools to work with, but they were underdeveloped as of last season. A third-round pick not taking a leap would be relatively normal and well within the range of possibilities.

What to expect in 2023

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Jones is likely going to be a rotational player in 2023. Like Wonnum, a poor training camp paired with a great camp from Andre Carter II could spell the end for his time in Minnesota. The likely scenario is Jones playing about 30-35% of snaps and having a similar stat line to last season.

Previous player profiles

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

90-Garett Maag

89-Jack Podlesny

88-Zach Ojile

87-NaJee Thompson

86-Thayer Thomas

85-Sam Schluter

84-Jaelyn Williams

83-Jacky Chen

82-Cephus Johnson III

81-C.J. Coldon Jr.

80-Junior Aho

79-Malik Knowles

78-Abraham Beauplan

77-Wilson Huber

76-Lucky Jackson

75-Andre Carter II

74-Curtis Weaver

73-T.J. Smith

72-Alan Ali

71-Josh Sokol

70-Blake Proehl

69-John Reid

68-Trishton Jackson

67-Kalon Barnes

66-Benton Whitley

65-Calvin Avery

64-Theo Jackson

63-William Kwenkeu

62-Sheldon Day

61-Tay Gowan

60-Ross Blacklock

59-Vederian Lowe

58-Jaren Hall

57-Nick Muse

56-Ivan Pace, Jr

55-Jalen Reagor

54-Luiji Vilain

53-Austin Schlottmann

52-Troy Dye

51-Olisaemeka Udoh

50-Nick Mullens

49-Kene Nwangwu

48-DeWayne McBride

47-Jaquelin Roy

46-Jay Ward

45-Brandon Powell

44-Troy Reeder

43-James Lynch

42-Greg Joseph

41-Johnny Mundt

40-Blake Brandel

39-Mekhi Blackmon

38-Chris Reed

37-Joejuan Williams

36-Ryan Wright

35-Esezi Otomewo

34-Jalen Nailor

33-Ty Chandler

32-Jonathan Bullard

31-D.J. Wonnum

