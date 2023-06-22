Vikings 90-man roster player profile: CB John Reid

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Name: John Reid

Rank: 69

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 187 lbs

Experience: 4th year

College: Penn State

Stats (in NFL): 27 games, 30 tackles, 3 passes defended, 1 quarterback hit

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 68

Kevin Fielder: 69

Judd Zulgad: 69

Saivion Mixson: 68

Average: 68.50

Best case scenario

Reid has bounced around since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft and that experience will help him off the bat. The Vikings are the sixth stop of his NFL career and the hope is that he can latch on with the Vikings. With the Vikings bringing in multiple undrafted free agent cornerbacks, Reid will have a leg up on them out the gate. His ability to win in press as a nickel defender is likely the reason why Brian Flores prioritized him.

Worst case scenario

As mentioned before, Reid has been with five other teams in his first three seasons. Teams haven’t seen Reid as valuable to their franchise outside of being a practice squad player. Bouncing around from team to team isn’t great for development. That could be a major hindrance to getting onto the field.

What to expect in 2023

The Vikings have a lot of young talent at cornerback that they will be looking to develop and see what they have. Reid might get lost in the shuffle with guys like Mekhi Blackmon already getting first-team snaps in the nickel. With the multiple young players they already have, Reid could struggle to even get a spot on the practice squad. If he balls out early and often, becoming the backup nickel is certainly in the realm of possibility.

