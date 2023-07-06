Vikings 90-man roster player profile: K Greg Joseph

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Name: Greg Joseph

Rank: 42

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 206 lbs

Experience: 4th year

College: FAU

Stats (In NFL): 50 games, 76-91 FGs (83%), 12-21 50+ yard FGs, 110-124 XP (88.7%)

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 53

Kevin Fielder: 36

Judd Zulgad: 34

Saivion Mixson: 42

Average: 41.25

Best case scenario

Greg Joseph enters the season with one foot in a spot on the Minnesota Vikings roster thanks to his experience and effectiveness. Joseph is highly-efficient within 50 yards, hitting all but one field goal from that distance. When Joseph gets within 40 yards, he’s automatic, hitting all 15 of his attempts from that range.

On kickoffs, Joseph limits returns by kicking for touchbacks. In 2022, 60% of Joseph’s kickoffs were touchbacks, but that number was even higher in 2021 when 80% of his kickoffs went out for touchbacks.

Worst case scenario

Being effective from kicks less than 50 yards is an asset, but NFL teams want kickers who can hit field goals over 50 yards with some effectiveness, which Joseph has struggled with. Last season, Joseph missed six of his 10 attempts from 50+ yards, a career-low percentage-wise.

If this number doesn’t increase in 2023, Joseph could become a victim of the kicking carousel as the Vikings begin to look in other directions.

What to expect in 2023

Unless undrafted rookie Jack Podlesny comes out firing, Joseph is likely a lock for the Vikings’ 53-man roster for the beginning of the season. However, his spot won’t be guaranteed if he begins to struggle.

As previously mentioned, Joseph’s struggles from 50+ yards last season were a hindrance and something the former Florida Atlantic Owl will need to improve on this season.

Consider Joseph the Vikings’ kicker next season, but keep aware of the possibility that the Vikings choose to go in a different direction if Joseph continues to struggle from long distances.

