Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LB Brian Asamoah II

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Brian Asamoah

Rank: 17

Height: 6-0

Weight: 226 lbs

Experience: 2nd year

College: Oklahoma

Stats (in NFL): 15 total tackles (9 solo), 1 FF

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 16

Kevin Fielder: 18

Judd Zulgad: 16

Saivion Mixson: 16

Average: 16.75

Best case scenario

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After playing just 11% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, Brian Asamoah has a major opportunity in front of him. During the off-season, the Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks, opening up a starting spot for Asamoah.

Asamoah is an athletic linebacker who best fits as the Mike linebacker in Brian Flores’ defense. In this spot, Asamoah will be able to use his speed and change of direction to move from sideline to sideline making plays.

The best-case scenario for Asamoah is that this rare athletic ability makes him one of the better linebackers in the NFL and gives the Vikings a long-term player at an important position.

Worst case scenario

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Asamoah is a relatively raw player in two different ways. Not only did Asamoah play just 119 defensive snaps last season, but his college tape had some major deficiencies. At times, Asamoah trusted his athleticism too much, taking false steps, leading to missed assignments.

If Asamoah doesn’t clean that stuff up, he might be relegated to becoming a chase linebacker, limiting his effectiveness in the Vikings’ defense.

What to expect in 2023

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Asamoah has potential and should take major steps forward in his second NFL season. However, don’t expect it to be all rosy for the second-year player.

Asamoah will get a significant amount of the Vikings snaps, and that should mean a clearer picture of what he needs to work on, but young players often struggle in the NFL. That’s just reality.

Previous player profiles

Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

