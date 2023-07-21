Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LB Brian Asamoah II
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Brian Asamoah
Rank: 17
Height: 6-0
Weight: 226 lbs
Experience: 2nd year
College: Oklahoma
Stats (in NFL): 15 total tackles (9 solo), 1 FF
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 16
Kevin Fielder: 18
Judd Zulgad: 16
Saivion Mixson: 16
Average: 16.75
Best case scenario
After playing just 11% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, Brian Asamoah has a major opportunity in front of him. During the off-season, the Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks, opening up a starting spot for Asamoah.
Asamoah is an athletic linebacker who best fits as the Mike linebacker in Brian Flores’ defense. In this spot, Asamoah will be able to use his speed and change of direction to move from sideline to sideline making plays.
The best-case scenario for Asamoah is that this rare athletic ability makes him one of the better linebackers in the NFL and gives the Vikings a long-term player at an important position.
Worst case scenario
Asamoah is a relatively raw player in two different ways. Not only did Asamoah play just 119 defensive snaps last season, but his college tape had some major deficiencies. At times, Asamoah trusted his athleticism too much, taking false steps, leading to missed assignments.
If Asamoah doesn’t clean that stuff up, he might be relegated to becoming a chase linebacker, limiting his effectiveness in the Vikings’ defense.
What to expect in 2023
Asamoah has potential and should take major steps forward in his second NFL season. However, don’t expect it to be all rosy for the second-year player.
Asamoah will get a significant amount of the Vikings snaps, and that should mean a clearer picture of what he needs to work on, but young players often struggle in the NFL. That’s just reality.
Previous player profiles
90-Garett Maag
89-Jack Podlesny
88-Zach Ojile
87-NaJee Thompson
86-Thayer Thomas
85-Sam Schluter
84-Jaelyn Williams
83-Jacky Chen
82-Cephus Johnson III
81-C.J. Coldon Jr.
80-Junior Aho
79-Malik Knowles
78-Abraham Beauplan
77-Wilson Huber
76-Lucky Jackson
75-Andre Carter II
74-Curtis Weaver
73-T.J. Smith
72-Alan Ali
71-Josh Sokol
70-Blake Proehl
69-John Reid
68-Trishton Jackson
67-Kalon Barnes
66-Benton Whitley
65-Calvin Avery
64-Theo Jackson
63-William Kwenkeu
62-Sheldon Day
61-Tay Gowan
60-Ross Blacklock
59-Vederian Lowe
58-Jaren Hall
57-Nick Muse
56-Ivan Pace, Jr
55-Jalen Reagor
54-Luiji Vilain
53-Austin Schlottmann
52-Troy Dye
51-Olisaemeka Udoh
50-Nick Mullens
49-Kene Nwangwu
48-DeWayne McBride
47-Jaquelin Roy
46-Jay Ward
45-Brandon Powell
44-Troy Reeder
43-James Lynch
42-Greg Joseph
41-Johnny Mundt
40-Blake Brandel
39-Mekhi Blackmon
38-Chris Reed
37-Joejuan Williams
36-Ryan Wright
35-Esezi Otomewo
34-Jalen Nailor
33-Ty Chandler
32-Jonathan Bullard
31-D.J. Wonnum
30-Patrick Jones II
29-Andrew DePaola
28-Ed Ingram
27-Lewis Cine
26-Garrett Bradbury
25-C.J. Ham
24-Josh Metellus
23-Andrew Booth Jr.
22-Akayleb Evans
21-Jordan Hicks
20-Camryn Bynum
19-Khyiris Tonga
18-Dean Lowry