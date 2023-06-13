Vikings 90-man roster player profile: K Jack Podlesny

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Jack Podlesny

Rank: 89

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 180 lbs

Experience: Rookie

College: Georgia

Stats (At Georgia): 40 games, 61/74 field goals (82.4%), 182/184 extra points (98.9%)

Votes:

Tyler Forness-89

Kevin Fielder-88

Saivion Mixson-89

Judd Zulgad-89

Average-88.75

Best case scenario

The kicker position is a very fluid position in general. How things have been handled for the Vikings is the epitome of just that. Greg Joseph has been an average kicker, but that’s just it. He isn’t Matt Gay or Justin Tucker. Joseph is replaceable. With that in mind, Podlesny, who was the kicker for the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs, has a chance to win the job with a great camp and Joseph having a sub-par one. Over 82% on field goals in college is impressive considering the wider splits and being able to translate that to the NFL could earn him a job.

Advertisement

Worst case scenario

Despite being an average kicker, he struggles from distance. Podlesny is 9/17 from 40-49 yards and 4/7 from 50+ yards during his time at Georgia. Those aren’t great numbers as a whole, but they can be worked on. Plus, Joseph has $1.75 million guaranteed on his contract for 2023, which would make it really difficult to cut him outside of a disastrous performance.

What to expect in 2023

News Joshua L Jones

Podlesny likely won’t make the team, but a strong showing should convince the Vikings to keep him on the practice squad. With Joseph on just a one-year contract, it’s a smart idea. Continue to grow and develop Podlesny with the idea that he ends up as the Vikings kicker in 2024.

Previous player profiles

90-Garett Maag

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire