Vikings 90-man roster player profile: S Josh Metellus
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the 90-man roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Josh Metellus
Rank: 24
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 207 lbs
Experience: 4th year
College: Michigan
Stats (In NFL): 48 games, 3 starts, 60 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 6 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 punts blocked
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 26
Kevin Fielder: 25
Judd Zulgad: 24
Saivion Mixson: 24
Average: 24.75
Best case scenario
Metellus becomes a solid rotational piece on defense while also staying a special teams maven. He blocked punts in consecutive weeks in 2022 and has played over 900 snaps on special teams for the Vikings. During mandatory minicamp, Brian Flores was using Metellus in three safety packages as a rover. That makes a lot of sense considering how weak the Vikings are at inside linebacker.
Worst case scenario
Metellus shows struggles during training camp and gets cut. With the safety room relatively strong, including last year’s first-round pick Lewis Cine and fourth-round pick Jay Ward, Metellus could be on the chopping block. He has talent and versatility to play special teams, but his non-guaranteed contract paired with the investment in the players above him could signal the end of his run on the 53-man roster.
What to expect in 2023
Metellus’ future with the Vikings is going to be one of two routes: a heavy usage player across multiple units or they cut him from the active roster. His future will be determined mostly by the performance of those ahead of him. If Cine and Ward shine, Metellus is going to become more expendable. If they don’t, Metellus is going to be a major player on multiple units.
