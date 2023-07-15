Vikings 90-man roster player profile: S Josh Metellus

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the 90-man roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Josh Metellus

Rank: 24

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 207 lbs

Experience: 4th year

College: Michigan

Stats (In NFL): 48 games, 3 starts, 60 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 6 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 punts blocked

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 26

Kevin Fielder: 25

Judd Zulgad: 24

Saivion Mixson: 24

Average: 24.75

Best case scenario

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Metellus becomes a solid rotational piece on defense while also staying a special teams maven. He blocked punts in consecutive weeks in 2022 and has played over 900 snaps on special teams for the Vikings. During mandatory minicamp, Brian Flores was using Metellus in three safety packages as a rover. That makes a lot of sense considering how weak the Vikings are at inside linebacker.

Advertisement

[lawrence-related id=78477,70631]

Worst case scenario

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Metellus shows struggles during training camp and gets cut. With the safety room relatively strong, including last year’s first-round pick Lewis Cine and fourth-round pick Jay Ward, Metellus could be on the chopping block. He has talent and versatility to play special teams, but his non-guaranteed contract paired with the investment in the players above him could signal the end of his run on the 53-man roster.

[lawrence-related id=79829,79553]

What to expect in 2023

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Metellus’ future with the Vikings is going to be one of two routes: a heavy usage player across multiple units or they cut him from the active roster. His future will be determined mostly by the performance of those ahead of him. If Cine and Ward shine, Metellus is going to become more expendable. If they don’t, Metellus is going to be a major player on multiple units.

Previous player profiles

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

90-Garett Maag

89-Jack Podlesny

88-Zach Ojile

87-NaJee Thompson

86-Thayer Thomas

85-Sam Schluter

84-Jaelyn Williams

83-Jacky Chen

82-Cephus Johnson III

81-C.J. Coldon Jr.

80-Junior Aho

79-Malik Knowles

78-Abraham Beauplan

77-Wilson Huber

76-Lucky Jackson

75-Andre Carter II

74-Curtis Weaver

73-T.J. Smith

72-Alan Ali

71-Josh Sokol

70-Blake Proehl

69-John Reid

68-Trishton Jackson

67-Kalon Barnes

66-Benton Whitley

65-Calvin Avery

64-Theo Jackson

63-William Kwenkeu

62-Sheldon Day

61-Tay Gowan

60-Ross Blacklock

59-Vederian Lowe

58-Jaren Hall

57-Nick Muse

56-Ivan Pace, Jr

55-Jalen Reagor

54-Luiji Vilain

53-Austin Schlottmann

52-Troy Dye

51-Olisaemeka Udoh

50-Nick Mullens

49-Kene Nwangwu

48-DeWayne McBride

47-Jaquelin Roy

46-Jay Ward

45-Brandon Powell

44-Troy Reeder

43-James Lynch

42-Greg Joseph

41-Johnny Mundt

40-Blake Brandel

39-Mekhi Blackmon

38-Chris Reed

37-Joejuan Williams

36-Ryan Wright

35-Esezi Otomewo

34-Jalen Nailor

33-Ty Chandler

32-Jonathan Bullard

31-D.J. Wonnum

30-Patrick Jones II

29-Andrew DePaola

28-Ed Ingram

27-Lewis Cine

26-Garrett Bradbury

25-C.J. Ham

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=79796,79788,79783,79784,79778]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire