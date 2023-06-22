Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Blake Proehl
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Blake Proehl
Rank: 70
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 190 lbs
Experience: 3rd year
College: East Carolina
Stats (in NFL): 0 games played
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 70
Kevin Fielder: 68
Judd Zulgad: 72
Saivion Mixson: 69
Average: 69.75
Best case scenario
Proehl has an advantage over the undrafted free agents in that he has been with the Vikings for two years and that leg up will help him out early in camp. It will be on him to take advantage of those opportunities. There are 2-3 receiver spots up for grabs this year and Proehl’s time in the system will benefit him greatly.
Worst case scenario
After signing with the Vikings after the 2021 NFL draft, he was signed as an undrafted free agent but spent the year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. He spent the beginning of 2022 on the physically unable to perform list before being re-signed to the practice squad. That time out injured isn’t great for his development. With a logjam at wide receiver, Proehl could struggle to get opportunities.
What to expect in 2023
Proehl is going to have an uphill battle in making the roster as a wide receiver. There is a lot of competition and he has spent the majority of his NFL career with injuries. If he ends up getting some substantial playing time during the preseason, Proehl could make some noise. He is the son of Ricky Proehl, who made a career hanging around and making plays.
