Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Background

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Ivan Pace Jr.

Rank: 56

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 231 lbs

Experience: Rookie

College: Cincinnati

Stats (At Cincinnati, Miami OH): 35 games, 306 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, 9 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception

Votes: 

Tyler Forness: 60

Kevin Fielder: 55

Judd Zulgad: 57

Saivion Mixson: 56

Average: 57.00

Best case scenario

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Pace is a very interesting player. His best trait is as a pass rusher, but his position is MLB. That doesn’t exactly add up, but it can in this defense. Brian Flores is very aggressive and knows how to utilize a player with blitzing ability like Pace. His quickness and ability to evade offensive linemen could make him a valuable subpackage player in year one.

Worst case scenario

USA Today Sports
USA Today Sports

The size and lack of lateral athleticism could be a major hindrance to him playing a modern-day inside linebacker. You need to be able to play coverage and move from sideline to sideline. Pace struggles with both. In today’s game, being a specialist doesn’t always work and could prevent him from making the roster.

What to expect in 2023

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If Pace ended up anywhere, playing for Flores was a top-percentile outcome. He understands how to use a specialist like Pace and can maximize him early while also developing the rest of his game. The linebacker room is really weak and there is a lot of opportunity for a player like Pace to earn a roster spot. Expect Pace to be used on multiple special teams units and as a blitzer.

