Vikings 90-man roster player profile: LB Ivan Pace Jr.
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Ivan Pace Jr.
Rank: 56
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 231 lbs
Experience: Rookie
College: Cincinnati
Stats (At Cincinnati, Miami OH): 35 games, 306 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, 9 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 60
Kevin Fielder: 55
Judd Zulgad: 57
Saivion Mixson: 56
Average: 57.00
Best case scenario
Pace is a very interesting player. His best trait is as a pass rusher, but his position is MLB. That doesn’t exactly add up, but it can in this defense. Brian Flores is very aggressive and knows how to utilize a player with blitzing ability like Pace. His quickness and ability to evade offensive linemen could make him a valuable subpackage player in year one.
Worst case scenario
The size and lack of lateral athleticism could be a major hindrance to him playing a modern-day inside linebacker. You need to be able to play coverage and move from sideline to sideline. Pace struggles with both. In today’s game, being a specialist doesn’t always work and could prevent him from making the roster.
What to expect in 2023
If Pace ended up anywhere, playing for Flores was a top-percentile outcome. He understands how to use a specialist like Pace and can maximize him early while also developing the rest of his game. The linebacker room is really weak and there is a lot of opportunity for a player like Pace to earn a roster spot. Expect Pace to be used on multiple special teams units and as a blitzer.
