Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Cephus Johnson III

Tyler Forness
·2 min read

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Background

Name: Junior Aho

Rank: 80

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 220

Experience: Rookie

College: SE Louisiana

Stats (At SE Louisiana): 124/195 (63.6%), 1,449 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 138 carries, 797 yards, 8 touchdowns, 3 catches, 22 yards

Votes: 

Tyler Forness: 82

Kevin Fielder: 81

Judd Zulgad: 83

Saivion Mixson: 82

Average: 82.00

Best case scenario

Johnson is an interesting player. He has a massive frame with really good size-adjusted athleticism, but he isn’t a natural wide receiver. While being a quarterback, SE Louisiana did utilize him at times in a slash-type role. A versatile athlete is a really intriguing one to bring into camp.

Advertisement

He has a long way to go as a receiver. Due to his limited speed (4.60 40-yard dash), he will need to utilize his frame and technique to win at the next level. If he is able to do that, having him in a power slot role could be massively beneficial for the Vikings as they look to use more 12 personnel. He could be the flexed-out Y in the slot giving the Vikings a more dynamic look while being able to block for the running game.

Worst case scenario

Worst case is very simple. He can’t adjust to the NFL game as a wide receiver. That’s not uncommon for college quarterbacks who make the transition. It’s not easy to transition to a completely different position, especially one that is so far from the ball at the snap. The appeal is there and it will cost the Vikings nothing to give him a chance.

What to expect in 2023

He is going to be a player to watch. The Vikings have a long history at wide receiver and giving a player with really unique size and athletic traits is a great bet to make. It’s also a great bet due to the nature of him being on a UDFA contract. This is a player that likely makes the practice squad with a good training camp and hope that they can develop him into a rotational player down the line.

Advertisement

Previous player profiles

90-Garett Maag
89-Jack Podlesny
88-Zach Ojile
87-NaJee Thompson
86-Thayer Thomas
85-Sam Schluter
84-Jaelyn Williams
83-Jacky Chen

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

Recommended Stories