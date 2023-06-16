Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Cephus Johnson III
Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!
Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.
What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.
As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.
Background
Name: Junior Aho
Rank: 80
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 220
Experience: Rookie
College: SE Louisiana
Stats (At SE Louisiana): 124/195 (63.6%), 1,449 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 138 carries, 797 yards, 8 touchdowns, 3 catches, 22 yards
Votes:
Tyler Forness: 82
Kevin Fielder: 81
Judd Zulgad: 83
Saivion Mixson: 82
Average: 82.00
Best case scenario
Johnson is an interesting player. He has a massive frame with really good size-adjusted athleticism, but he isn’t a natural wide receiver. While being a quarterback, SE Louisiana did utilize him at times in a slash-type role. A versatile athlete is a really intriguing one to bring into camp.
He has a long way to go as a receiver. Due to his limited speed (4.60 40-yard dash), he will need to utilize his frame and technique to win at the next level. If he is able to do that, having him in a power slot role could be massively beneficial for the Vikings as they look to use more 12 personnel. He could be the flexed-out Y in the slot giving the Vikings a more dynamic look while being able to block for the running game.
Worst case scenario
Worst case is very simple. He can’t adjust to the NFL game as a wide receiver. That’s not uncommon for college quarterbacks who make the transition. It’s not easy to transition to a completely different position, especially one that is so far from the ball at the snap. The appeal is there and it will cost the Vikings nothing to give him a chance.
What to expect in 2023
He is going to be a player to watch. The Vikings have a long history at wide receiver and giving a player with really unique size and athletic traits is a great bet to make. It’s also a great bet due to the nature of him being on a UDFA contract. This is a player that likely makes the practice squad with a good training camp and hope that they can develop him into a rotational player down the line.
