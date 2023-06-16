Vikings 90-man roster player profile: WR Cephus Johnson III

Welcome to the beginning of our 2023 season preview content!

Over the next few weeks, we will be looking at each player on the roster in-depth with backgrounds and how they currently project forward on the Minnesota Vikings roster.

What is the best-case scenario? What is the worst-case scenario? What should we expect from them during the preseason and beyond? We will break all of that down here.

As a staff, all of us at Vikings Wire ranked the entire 90-man roster 1-90 and will be releasing player profiles in reverse order.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Name: Junior Aho

Rank: 80

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 220

Experience: Rookie

College: SE Louisiana

Stats (At SE Louisiana): 124/195 (63.6%), 1,449 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 138 carries, 797 yards, 8 touchdowns, 3 catches, 22 yards

Votes:

Tyler Forness: 82

Kevin Fielder: 81

Judd Zulgad: 83

Saivion Mixson: 82

Average: 82.00

Best case scenario

Johnson is an interesting player. He has a massive frame with really good size-adjusted athleticism, but he isn’t a natural wide receiver. While being a quarterback, SE Louisiana did utilize him at times in a slash-type role. A versatile athlete is a really intriguing one to bring into camp.

Advertisement

He has a long way to go as a receiver. Due to his limited speed (4.60 40-yard dash), he will need to utilize his frame and technique to win at the next level. If he is able to do that, having him in a power slot role could be massively beneficial for the Vikings as they look to use more 12 personnel. He could be the flexed-out Y in the slot giving the Vikings a more dynamic look while being able to block for the running game.

Worst case scenario

Worst case is very simple. He can’t adjust to the NFL game as a wide receiver. That’s not uncommon for college quarterbacks who make the transition. It’s not easy to transition to a completely different position, especially one that is so far from the ball at the snap. The appeal is there and it will cost the Vikings nothing to give him a chance.

What to expect in 2023

He is going to be a player to watch. The Vikings have a long history at wide receiver and giving a player with really unique size and athletic traits is a great bet to make. It’s also a great bet due to the nature of him being on a UDFA contract. This is a player that likely makes the practice squad with a good training camp and hope that they can develop him into a rotational player down the line.

Advertisement

Previous player profiles

90-Garett Maag

89-Jack Podlesny

88-Zach Ojile

87-NaJee Thompson

86-Thayer Thomas

85-Sam Schluter

84-Jaelyn Williams

83-Jacky Chen

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire