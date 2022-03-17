Vikings 7-round mock draft 2.0: Kirk Cousins’ extension changes things

The Minnesota Vikings have decided on their future plans, and they revolve around Kirk Cousins.

On Sunday evening, it was announced that the Vikings signed Cousins to a one-year extension, tying him to the franchise through the 2023 season. While the directive is not the most popular one, it’s clear that the Vikings are in a win-now mode, and the draft will likely reflect that.

The Vikings are in need of just about every position, but with the offense likely to be the focal point of the franchise moving forward, that should be reflected in the draft. This mock draft is going to emphasize the offense to try and maximize Cousins. All mock drafts are completed with The Draft Network’s mock draft machine.

You can check out my first mock draft here.

Round 1, Pick No. 21: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Trade: The Vikings traded pick No. 12 to the New England Patriots for picks 21 and 54.

This is an interesting one. The Vikings have fully committed to Cousins, and offense, as I explained in the intro, should be the first priority.

Olave being the top pick here is a fascinating projection.

Similar to Justin Jefferson two years ago, Olave is going to be overlooked, despite being the likely gem in this class. A true technician, he has the requisite speed and route-running prowess to thrive early and often. Putting a downfield burner as the third guy with Olave and Jefferson gives Cousins a group of weapons that would rival the best in the league.

Round 2, Pick No. 46: Texas A&M G Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have been in need of interior offensive line help for the last decade. They have put a lot of resources into the position with little to no avail.

Green is a physically imposing athlete on the inside that has the athleticism to thrive in a wide zone scheme. Along with that ability, Green can play all over the line if needed, but his best position is either guard or center.

Round 2, Pick No. 54: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have a desperate need at the corner position. The way the board fell for this mock draft, corner was not a value at either 21 or 46. The Vikings don’t get a day one starter, but the upside is truly sky high for Woolen.

An absolute alien on the outside, Woolen is only two years into the position. His tape and Senior Bowl practices were littered with insane plays on the ball and huge lapses in coverage. The testing numbers were nuts, with 99th percentile numbers in both height and 40-yard dash. Give him a few years, and he could end up being a top-five cornerback in the league.

Round 3, Pick No. 77: USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE is also a vital need for the Vikings opposite of Danielle Hunter. DJ Wonnum had eight sacks last year but was far from impressive in his first two seasons. Jackson will provide a nice complement to Hunter. He has the size and length—having gained 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason—to thrive on the outside.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: Wisconsin IDL Matt Henningsen

Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) reacts after sacking Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2462 101121wag

The Vikings just signed Harrison Phillips to replace Michael Pierce, but they still don’t have a quality option as a pass rusher on the interior. Henningsen is a freak athlete that projects well as a 3-tech in the Vikings new 3-4 scheme.

AWESOME Pro Day numbers on Matt Henningsen, DL, #Wisconsin: Ht: 6033

Wt: 289

Arm: 33 1/8

BJ: 9’11

VJ: 37.5

SS: 4.22

3C: 7.16 His 3-Cone, Vertical would’ve been the BEST at IDL at NFL combine. Short Shuttle and Broad Jump would’ve been 2nd best. 📈📈📈#ShrineBowl — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 9, 2022

These numbers will translate immediately to rushing the passer on the interior. This added element to the Vikings defense will provide the weak secondary some level of comfort as they grow into who they will become.

Round 6, Pick No. 184: Miami (FL) WR Charleston Rambo

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings need to bolster their receiver room with the uncertainty of both Adam Thielen and the development of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and KJ Osborn.

So it’s not a bad idea to continue to add to the room.

Rambo was a really good player at both Miami and Oklahoma and grew immensely in terms of route-running and his release package. He still needs some development, but his size and skill set are worthwhile at this stage of the draft.

Round 6, Pick No. 191: Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Carpenter was a Senior Bowl invite and did drills at both linebacker and safety. He has a body of a tweener but thrives on playing in space. In Ed Donatell’s defense, he should be allowed the ability to do just that.

Round 6, Pick No. 192: BYU RB Tyler Allgeier

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The future at the running back position is far from certain. Dalvin Cook is entering the expensive years of his contract, Alexander Mattison’s contract expires after this season and Kene Nwongwu is a wild card in regards to starting running back potential.

Allgeier is a really nice running back, displaying great vision and has the burst to get through the hole. He doesn’t have the long speed to truly pull away from defenders, but in the wide zone system, he has the skills to be very effective.

Round 7, Pick No. 250: Virginia Tech EDGE Amare Barno

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Barno is a great player to take a shot on in round seven. In fact, this is a perfect ode to Rick Spielman, who loved taking high upside athletes at edge and linebacker in the seventh round.

Barno tested really well in Indianapolis athletically, posting a 99th percentile 40-yard dash with 98th percentile numbers in the 10-yard split and broad jump. He has some concerns about his frame, but in the seventh round its well worth it.

