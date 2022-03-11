Vikings 7-round mock draft: Will Minnesota take a different approach?

Now that the combine has passed, the draft picture is becoming more and more clear. The combine itself provides a lot of crucial information to help us better understand these players. Whether it be physical measurements or athletic testing to help quantify what you see on film, the data is very important to parse out the entire class.

For the Minnesota Vikings, there is only one position that they don’t need to upgrade immediately and that is offensive tackle. Otherwise, they can truly go best player available to try and help improve their roster.

I’ve conducted a seven-round mock draft using The Draft Network’s draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 12: Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret the Vikings need to find an edge rusher opposite of Danielle Hunter. Not only do they find a high upside pass rusher with this pick, but they get one who is well rounded and versatile. Johnson is 6’4″ and 265lbs with elite get off of 1.55 seconds in the 10-yard split (98th percentile) and tested out as a 98th percentile athlete, per Kent Lee Platte’s relative athletic score.

With the Vikings moving to a 3-4 base, they will be utilizing a lot of different fronts, and Johnson can thrive in any front you need him in. That kind of diversity and skill set is ideal to be a centerpiece for Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s unit moving forward.

Round 2, Pick 46: Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings need secondary help, and they need it badly. The board didn’t fall perfectly to take a cornerback at No. 46, but the Vikings are able to secure a talented and diverse defensive weapon in Jalen Pitre.

A do-it-all player, Pitre has the skills to thrive on all three levels of defense, including the ability to play in the slot. His versatility and projected usage is reminiscent of Tyrann Mathieu, and he will have a great mentor in Harrison Smith.

Round 3, Pick 77: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

With new head coach Kevin O’Connell likely to prioritize three wide receiver sets—like he did more than anyone else with the Los Angeles Rams—the Vikings will need to fortify their current group.

With Adam Thielen about to exit his prime and holding a $16 million cap hit, the Vikings find a dynamic weapon in Calvin Austin III. While most of his touches were manufactured at Memphis, he showed at the Senior Bowl that he has all the tools to be a well-rounded receiver in the NFL. His 4.32 speed will help him initially while he grows into the role of a dynamic receiver.

Round 5, Pick 155: Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings not having a fourth-round pick really hurts, especially when you consider how little Chris Herndon produced for the team this past year. Not getting a cornerback until the fifth-round is far from ideal, but they landed the Jim Thorpe Award winner in Coby Bryant.

Playing opposite of Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Bryant saw 75 targets but allowed only 33 receptions and three touchdowns. He also has really good ball skills, amassing 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. He thrives in press coverage, which is something Ed Donatell will likely incorporate a lot moving forward.

Round 6, Pick 182: South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings aren’t in desperate need to add to the running back room, but Alexander Mattison is on the last year of his deal and the future of Dalvin Cook is also up in the air. This running back class has a lot of value in the middle rounds, and Pierre Strong Jr. is a really good talent.

After running 4.37 in the 40-yard dash, Strong Jr. showed that his tape of outrunning FCS defenders will translate to the NFL. Owning a career yards per carry average of over seven yards, he averaged 9.3 YPC on 116 rushes in his freshman year, which was propelled by his display of really good vision. He is perfect for a wide zone system.

Round 6, Pick 190: Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Another defensive back to add to the room, Kalon Barnes has the traits in a developmental corner and core special teams player. Barnes ran a combine-high 4.23 40-yard dash, but far too often, he leans too heavily on his speed in coverage. At worst, Barnes could become an excellent gunner and potential return man.

Round 6, Pick 206: Coastal Carolina EDGE Jeffrey Gunter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are in need of quality in the edge room. They find a highly productive player in Jeffrey Gunter here. What he lacks in top-tier athleticism he makes up for with multiple moves in his arsenal. Gunter will never become a top-tier edge, but he will be a valuable piece to a pass rush rotation.

Round 7, Pick 229: Virginia Tech C Brock Hoffman

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the last 30 years, the Vikings have found numerous centers in the later rounds that have seen resounding success. Matt Birk and John Sullivan spent nearly a decade each with the Vikings with multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro appearances.

Hoffman isn’t the most athletic, but he has enough athleticism to be capable in a wide zone system. He also doesn’t come with the anchor concerns that the Vikings currently have on their roster. The versatility is there to play guard as well, which is vital for a depth offensive lineman.

