Vikings 53-man roster prediction 5.0: One week into training camp

We are officially one week removed from the Minnesota Vikings’ first training camp practice. In that week, we have seen a myriad of highlights, unfortunate injuries and intriguing depth chart tidbits.

As we look forward toward the start of the first preseason game, taking a step back to look at how things currently sit is important. It also gives us a way to keep track of progress across the roster.

After a week of practice, here is the latest 53-man roster prediction.

Quarterback

How many: 3

Barring a completely disastrous preseason from either Mullens or Hall, this won’t change. The new emergency quarterback rule makes having a third QB inherently valuable on the roster.

Running back

How many: 5

Keeping five running backs is something that the team did last season and could easily do again with McBride having been a seventh-round pick this year.

Wide receiver

How many: 6

This group was at five previously, but they go up to six with how well the back end of the group has been during camp. Reagor has shown flashes of both competence and really good route running and Powell was being confused for Jefferson during a few routes on Tuesday afternoon. This is a talented bunch and the Vikings are in a good position.

Tight end

How many: 3

In previous versions of these projections, I have kept four tight ends. With how well the wide receiver group has performed, the tight ends get one less. I believe Nick Muse will make the practice squad with Mundt edging him out due to experience.

Offensive line

How many: 9

No real surprises here. The Vikings having zero turnover on the offensive line is a real surprise considering their recent history, but continuity is a great thing. If Dalton Risner ends up getting signed, that could throw a wrench into this.

Defensive line

How many: 6

This is the toughest group to project. I have two nose tackles on this depth chart due to how undervalued Avery was during the draft process and nose tackle being very important in this defense. You could take any of the bottom three names and exchange them out

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

How many: 4

The Vikings will try to keep Carter II on the active roster after giving him a record in guarantees for a UDFA not named La’el Collins. The biggest surprise is D.J. Wonnum who will be making nearly $3 million on the salary cap and his role can be easily replaced. There is a chance that Hunter gets moved with his holdout, but that’s also far from a guarantee.

Inside linebacker

How many: 4

This is a very difficult unit to pick. With the special teams utility and blitzing acumen that Pace provides, that will be enough to earn him a roster spot on this team. He would likely replace Troy Dye on special teams, as he hasn’t shown anything in his three seasons to warrant staying on the roster over someone like Pace. It helps that Pace has been really good during training camp and has been rotated in with the ones.

Cornerback

How many: 5

Tay Gowan is going to make this decision difficult. He’s had a good training camp with the athletic profile to be successful as well. This could be a group that gets to keep six, but the safety room having five players could make that difficult.

Safety

How many: 5

This group is arguably the best on the team. Metellus is getting big nickel first-team snaps consistently and Cine is getting better every day. Pair those with Ward playing well and it’s going to be very difficult to say no to any of these guys.

Specialist

This group is relatively simple, but it could get complicated. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said there would be a kicking competition between Joseph and Jack Podlesny. Wright ended up beating out Jordan Berry when he was just thought to be a camp leg. Never count out a specialist from winning a job.

