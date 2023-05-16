Vikings 53-man roster prediction following 2023 NFL draft, rookie minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings have finished their rookie minicamp and are now going to focus on their next practices on May 22nd, 23rd and 25th.

With all of the new players on the roster, there are some major questions on the back end of the roster. Here is our first projection on the 53-man roster come week one.

Quarterback

How many: 3

This could change after training camp with Hall having a phenomenal camp and Mullens gets trade or Hall has an awful camp and they put him on the practice squad. Anything in between says they will keep three quarterbacks.

Running back

How many: 4

This list will not include Dalvin Cook unless the Vikings somehow figure something out with the star running back. It also doesn’t include Kene Nwangwu. While he does offer an excellent ability as a returner, there isn’t any other utility that he brings to the team and the Vikings didn’t bring in other returners this offseason for no reason.

Wide receiver

How many: 6

This is a very interesting group after the top three. Nailor had a really nice end to the season last year, but after that, it’s a massive crap shoot. With Nwangwu not making the team in this prediction, both Powell and Knowles make it with their return and special teams ability.

Tight end

How many: 4

The tight end position is going to be a battle after the top two. Mundt loses out here due to the cap savings of $160,000 they would gain by rostering Muse.

Offensive line

How many: 10

No real surprises here, except UDFA Ali getting a roster spot over Schlottmann. Ali has more guard utility than Schlottmann does and comes at a less expensive price. Saving that draft capital for a similar player continues to be the theme.

Defensive line

How many: 6

This unit is only going to have three returning players on it in Phillips, Tonga and Otomewo. The biggest snubs here are James Lynch and Jonathan Bullard. Both are solid players, but don’t offer any real upside. Avery is a true nose tackle who can two-gap and that gets him a spot on the roster.

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

How many: 4

Danielle Hunter

Marcus Davenport

Patrick Jones II

Andre Carter II

The Vikings will try to keep Carter II on the active roster after giving him a record in guarantees for a UDFA not named La’el Collins. The biggest surprise is D.J. Wonnum who will be making nearly $3 million on the salary cap and his role can be easily replaced.

Inside Linebackers

How many: 4

Brian Asamoah II

Jordan Hicks

Troy Reeder

Ivan Pace Jr.

This is a very difficult unit to pick. With the special teams utility and blitzing acumen that Pace provides, that will be enough to earn him a roster spot on this team. He would likely replace Troy Dye on special teams, who doesn’t make the team in this rendition.

Cornerback

How many: 5

This group doesn’t have a lot of mystery to it. They could choose to keep a sixth cornerback instead of a tight end, but I suspect they will have multiple on the practice squad and call them up on a week-by-week basis.

Safety

How many: 4

The biggest snub here is Josh Metellus. With his excellence on special teams along with capable safety play, you’d love to keep him, but the safety room is a tad crowded. Bynum could be the safety released here depending on how Brian Flores views him, but with his background at cornerback, that versatility keeps him here.

Specialists

How many: 3

K Greg Joseph

P Ryan Wright

LS Andrew DePaola

Zero mystery here. Don’t be surprised if kicker Jack Podlesny makes the practice squad, but he’s a massive longshot to make the final 53.

