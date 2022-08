Vikings 53-man roster prediction post 49ers game

As it stands now, the Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 80 players on the active roster.

This past Tuesday, they made four roster moves to get them down to 80 players.

As they look towards Saturday’s game against the Denver Broncos, 27 players from that game will not be on the final rosters after cutdown day on Tuesday, August 30th.

As we at the Vikings Wire project forward, here is our latest 53-man roster prediction, including the trade for quarterback Nick Mullens.

(Starters are italicized)

Quarterbacks

Vikings QB Room

Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens

Running Backs

Dalvin Cook C.J. Ham Alexander Mattison Kene Nwangwu Ty Chandler

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen K.J. Osborn Ihmir Smith-Marsette Olabisi Johnson Jalen Nailor

Tight End

Irv Smith Jr. Johnny Mundt Ben Ellefson

Offensive line

Ed Ingram

Christian Darrisaw Ezra Cleveland Garrett Bradbury Ed Ingram Brian O’Neill Austin Schlottman Chris Reed Blake Brandel Oli Udoh

Defensive linemen

Dalvin Tomlinson Harrison Phillips Armon Watts James Lynch Jonathan Bullard T.Y.McGill

Edge rushers/OLB

Danielle Hunter Za’Darius Smith Patrick Jones II D.J. Wonnum Zach McCloud

Linebackers

Brian Asamoah

Eric Kendricks Jordan Hicks Brian Asamoah James Lynch

Cornerbacks

Andrew Booth Jr.

Patrick Peterson Cameron Dantzler Chandon Sullivan Andrew Booth Jr Akayleb Evans Kris Boyd

Safeties

Harrison Smith Camryn Bynum Lewis Cine Josh Metellus

Specialists

Greg Joseph Ryan Wright Andrew DePaola

