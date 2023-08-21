Vikings 53-man roster prediction 7.0: One week from cutdown day

The Minnesota Vikings are coming close to wrapping up training camp and have played two preseason games. They lost both games, but the performances they had showed growth week over week.

As we continue to move forward, the 53-man roster is starting to take shape. Right now, there are about 40 players who are locks to make the roster. The other 13 spots are up for grabs.

In our latest 53-man roster projection, we saw a few changes from last week’s projection.

Quarterback

How many: 3

After the first two preseason games, this hasn’t changed. Hall showed some positive signs and Mullens has also played well. The third quarterback rule is going to have multiple teams rostering three quarterbacks.

Running back

How many: 4

Keeping five running backs is something that the team did last season and could easily do again with McBride having been a seventh-round pick this year. However, his performance isn’t one that you can keep on the 53-man roster right now. That can change over the next two weeks, but as it sits, McBride won’t make the roster.

Wide receiver

How many: 6

After being at six last week, it goes down to five with other position groups performing better. Jalen Nailor doesn’t make the final 53-man roster with the expectation that he gets placed on either injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Tight end

How many: 3

In previous versions of these projections, I have kept four tight ends. With how well the wide receiver group has performed, the tight ends get one less. I believe Nick Muse will make the practice squad with Mundt edging him out due to experience, especially after O’Connell called Mundt the best third tight end in the NFL.

Offensive line

How many: 9

No real surprises here. The Vikings having zero turnover on the offensive line is a real surprise considering their recent history, but continuity is a great thing. If Dalton Risner ends up getting signed, that could throw a wrench into this. With Udoh’s awful performance on Saturday night, there is a chance they move on from him with another poor performance. The catch is that he’s on a unique contract that pays him $2.5 million with a veteran minimum cap hit. If he gets cut, his cap hit doubles.

Defensive line

How many: 6

This is the toughest group to project. I have had two nose tackles on this depth chart in the past, but Calvin Avery hasn’t been playing well. He struggled against the Seahawks and the Titans. That has him off the 53-man roster.

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

How many: 5

The Vikings will try to keep Andre Carter II on the active roster after giving him a record in guarantees for a UDFA not named La’el Collins, but he doesn’t make this projection. We knew he had a long way to go, but it’s a steeper climb than anticipated. He did play better against the Cardinals, but I don’t think it’s enough…yet.

Inside linebacker

How many: 4

This is a very difficult unit to pick. With the special teams utility and blitzing acumen that Pace provides, that will be enough to earn him a roster spot on this team and he has proven that on every snap. Dye has put together a good training camp, including his excellent interception on Saturday night. Plus, his special teams acumen can’t be overlooked.

Cornerback

How many: 6

Last week, there were only five, but Thompson’s exemplary special teams work can’t be stated enough. He’s been tremendous and it can’t be ignored. Tay Gowan will also make this decision difficult. He’s had a good training camp with the athletic profile to be successful as well. This could be a group that gets to keep six, but the safety room having five players could make that difficult.

Safety

How many: 5

This group is arguably the best on the team. Metellus is getting big nickel first-team snaps consistently and Cine is getting better every day. Pair those with Ward playing well and it’s going to be very difficult to say no to any of these guys. Theo Jackson has been really good during training camp. Don’t sleep on him making some noise.

Specialist

How many: 3

This group is relatively simple. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said there would be a kicking competition between Joseph and Jack Podlesny, but he was waived late last week. That ended that discussion.

