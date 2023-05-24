Vikings 53-man roster prediction 2.0

From 90 to 53.

That’s the roster cutdown that NFL teams face between now (OTAs) and the end of the pre-season, where they have to finalize their active roster for the start of the regular season.

For any general manager and journalist masquerading as an armchair GM, trimming 37 players from a roster is daunting.

For the Minnesota Vikings, that task is even more challenging. The Vikings have 91 players on their roster due to the addition of Junior Aho through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. While they can be at 91 players now, they’ll still have to cut their roster down to 53 before the beginning of the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is our second projection of the Vikings’ 53-man roster before the start of next season.

Quarterback

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

After NFL owners approved a third quarterback to be active but not count towards the 46-man active roster, the Vikings will probably keep all three quarterbacks on the roster. Barring an injury, expect little movement at this position group.

Backfield

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

The NFL recently announced a change to kickoffs, which could limit Kene Nwangwu’s impact during the 2023 season. With the current roster crunch, Nwangwu feels like a potential causality ahead of next season.

Advertisement

Wide receiver

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

Again, another position that doesn’t offer many surprises. While an undrafted free agent (Malik Knowles, potentially?) could find his way onto the roster, it feels likely that the Vikings will keep just five players.

Tight end

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

The first three on this list feel like a guarantee, as they all offer something unique to the tight end room. If the Vikings choose to keep four tight ends, Nick Muse, Johnny Mundt, and undrafted free agent Ben Sims will likely compete for the final spot.

Advertisement

Offensive tackle

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

No surprises here. The Vikings didn’t add an intriguing UDFA offensive tackle, meaning the five offensive tackles remains the same.

Interior offensive line

AP Photo/David Berding

How many: 5

Undrafted free agent Alan Ali could sneak onto the roster because of his versatility, but Austin Schlottmann’s experience keeps him on the 53-man roster.

Defensive Line

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 6

Undrafted free agent Calvin Avery makes the 53-man roster because of his size and ability to play as a 0-tech in Brian Flores’ defense. Outside of that, the interior defensive line remains chalk, with rookie Jaquelin Roy and Dean Lowry as the other two newcomers.

Advertisement

Edge rusher/Outside linebacker

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 5

The Vikings will likely keep five edge rushers, which opens up a spot for Luiji Vilain or undrafted free agent Andre Carter II to make the 53-man roster. Carter’s raw skillset, though, keeps him off the active roster and on the Vikings’ practice squad initially.

Inside Linebacker

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

Undrafted free agent Ivan Pace, Jr. is the pass-rushing inside linebacker that can work in Brian Flores’ defense, so he finds a spot on their 53-man roster. Outside of him, former Los Angeles Ram and Charger Troy Reeder is the only newcomer in the position group.

Advertisement

Cornerback

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 6

Byron Murphy Jr

Andrew Booth Jr

Akayleb Evans

Joejuan Williams

Mekhi Blackmon

NaJee Thompson

Undrafted free agent NaJee Thompson is the surprise addition to the 53-man roster, but he’s a special team ace that can find a role on the Vikings roster. This position group likely relies on the growth and health of Andrew Booth, Jr. and Akayleb Evans.

Safety

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 4

Roster construction is a numbers game, and Camryn Bynum is the victim of a numbers crunch. With Josh Metellus’s special teams prowess and the selection of Jay Ward, the Vikings can do without a versatile safety like Bynum.

Advertisement

Specialists

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How many: 3

This is a no-brainer. The Vikings were successful on special teams, and there’s no point in reinventing the wheel.

The Real Forno Show

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire