Vikings’ 53-man roster by jersey number ahead Week 1

After a long and grueling training camp, the Minnesota Vikings have set their 53-man roster going into week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With week one approaching, there is a lot of excitement building, especially with all the young players looking to be major contributors in the 2023 season.

Once the first roster cuts were made, multiple rookies and veterans decided to change up their jersey number to a better number for their position.

Here is an updated 53-man roster complete with jersey numbers.

7-CB Byron Murphy Jr.

11-CB NaJee Thompson

20-S Jay Ward

33-LB Brian Asamoah II

55-OLB Andre Carter II

62-C/G Chris Reed (NFI)

73-DL Junior Aho (International Pathway Program)

75-RT Brian O'Neill

91-OLB Patrick Jones II

