Vikings 53-man roster update heading into Week 9 vs. Commanders

Tyler Forness
·5 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are on a quest to start 7-1 for the fourth time since 1998. Each of the previous three times, the Vikings made the NFC Championship Game.

Related

The Minnesota Vikings are going for their fourth 7-1 start in the last 25 years

There are quite a few storylines heading into the game on Sunday, including both quarterbacks facing their former teams. It is the first time back to Washington for Kirk Cousins and the first time that Taylor Heinicke will be facing the Vikings for the first time as a starting quarterback.

List

5 things to know heading into Week 9 Vikings vs Commanders

As the Vikings prepare for Sunday’s game, here is the latest 53-man roster update for the purple and gold.

List

Vikings vs Commanders: Final injury report analysis

Quarterback

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • 8 Kirk Cousins

  • 12 Nick Mullens

  • 11 David Blough (PS)

[listicle id=68163]

Running back

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back CJ Ham (30) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

  • 4 Dalvin Cook

  • 2 Alexander Mattison

  • 26 Kene Nwangwu

  • 32 Ty Chandler (IR)

  • 30 C.J. Ham (FB)

  • 38 Bryant Koback (PS)

Wide receiver

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Mjs Packers11 3 Jpg Packers11

  • 18 Justin Jefferson

  • 19 Adam Thielen

  • 17 K.J. Osborn

  • 5 Jalen Reagor

  • 83 Jalen Nailor

  • 13 Blake Proehl (PS)

  • 89 Thomas Heningan (IR)

  • 81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)

  • 85 Dan Chisena (PS)

  • 9 Trishton Jackson (PS)

Tight end

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

  • 87 T.J. Hockenson

  • 86 Johnny Mundt

  • 84 Irv Smith Jr. (IR)

  • 82 Ben Ellefson (IR)

  • 34 Nick Muse (PS)

  • 89 Jacob Hollister (PS)

Offensive tackle

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

  • 71 Christian Darrisaw

  • 75 Brian O’Neill

  • 64 Blake Brandel

  • 74 Oli Udoh

  • 63 Vederian Lowe

Interior offensive line

Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) with teammates Ezra Cleveland (72) and Rashod Hill (69) on the field during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

  • 72 Ezra Cleveland

  • 56 Garrett Bradbury

  • 67 Ed Ingram

  • 62 Chris Reed

  • 65 Austin Schlottmann

  • 68 Kyle Hinton (PS)

  • 60 Josh Sokol (PS)

Defensive line

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

  • 94 Dalvin Tomlinson

  • 97 Harrison Phillips

  • 93 Jonathan Bullard

  • 92 James Lynch

  • 90 Esezi Otomewo

  • 96 Ross Blacklock

  • 95 Khyiris Tonga

  • 50 T.J. Smith (PS)

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates with linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) after Hunter sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Apc Packvsvikings 0911221301djp

  • 99 Danielle Hunter

  • 55 Za’Darius Smith

  • 98 D.J. Wonnum

  • 91 Patrick Jones II

  • 43 Luiji Vilain

  • 79 Kenny Willekes (IR)

  • 48 Chris Garrett (PS)

Inside linebackers

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) break up a pass in the endzone intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Apc Packvsvikings 0911221607djpb

  • 54 Eric Kendricks

  • 58 Jordan Hicks

  • 33 Brian Asamoah

  • 45 Troy Dye

  • 47 William Kwenkwu (PS)

  • 57 Ryan Connelly (PS)

Cornerback

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

  • 7 Patrick Peterson

  • 3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.

  • 39 Chandon Sullivan

  • 21 Akayleb Evans

  • 29 Kris Boyd

  • 23 Andrew Booth Jr.

  • 31 Tay Gowan (PS)

  • 20 Duke Shelley (PS)

Safety

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

  • 22 Harrison Smith

  • 24 Camryn Bynum

  • 44 Josh Metellus

  • 25 Theo Jackson

  • 46 Myles Dorn (PS)

  • 6 Lewis Cine (IR)

  • 37 Mike Brown (PS)

Specialist

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks an extra point against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

  • 1 Greg Joseph

  • 14 Ryan Wright

  • 42 Andrew DePaola

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings’ Tomlinson will miss Sunday’s game in Washington

    Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson will miss a game because of injury for the first time in a six-year career that's seen him start in 87 out of a possible 88 games. "He's doing a great job with his rehab, but ultimately we want to make sure that when he does come back, he's at his full capacity for us," said coach Kevin O'Connell, who ruled Tomlinson out on Friday because of a calf injury ...

  • Dalvin Tomlinson ruled out for Vikings

    Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson won’t be in the lineup for the Vikings against the Commanders. Tomlinson has been out of practice this week with a calf injury and head coach Kevin O’Connell ruled him out for Sunday during his Friday press conference. It will be the first game that Tomlinson has missed this season. Tomlinson, [more]

  • Vikings vs Commanders: Final injury report analysis

    The Vikings will be without their starting defensive end on Sunday

  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes NFL interceptions lead, breaks tie with old teammate Vonn Bell

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL in interceptions, breaks tie with former teammate Vonn Bell -- who, along with Marcus Williams, have more INTs than the Saints as a team:

  • Filmmaker Haggis finishes testimony, denies claims by women

    Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defense Friday from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist. Haggis, 69, reached for tissues after his lawyer finished questioning him a final time following cross examination that began Thursday and stretched into Friday afternoon. After three days of testimony, the winner of Oscars for “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” was emotional as he described himself as “a very flawed human being.”

  • 6 things to know about Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

    Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and the rest of the Panthers' defensive line could be primed for a feast in Cincinnati on Sunday.

  • Chargers rule out Keenan Allen, 5 others vs. Falcons

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert is about to get a crash course in playing a game without his top two receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out Keenan Allen for Sunday's game at Atlanta due to continuing problems with his hamstring. Mike Williams suffered an ankle injury in the Oct. 23 loss to Seattle and is expected to miss at least the next three games.

  • Chiefs RB requested release on Twitter last week. Andy Reid addressed that topic Friday

    “Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”

  • In same week NFL reminded teams of the rule, officials missed clear “assisting the runner” foul

    As the Eagles moved toward the end zone for a touchdown that would tie Thursday night’s game at seven in the first quarter, Philadelphia got closer to the goal line when center Jason Kelce pulled running back Kenneth Gainwell forward at the end of the play. It should have drawn a flag. It didn’t. Prior [more]

  • Five-star CB Desmond Ricks announces top 3 schools, sets commitment date

    Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.

  • Longtime Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz dies at 72

    Dave Butz, a massive defensive tackle who played 16 seasons in the NFL, has died at the age of 72. The 6-foot-7, 291-pound Butz was the heaviest player in the NFL when he arrived as the fifth overall pick in the 1973 NFL draft, and he would make an enormous impact throughout his NFL career. [more]

  • Patriots Talk: Chris Long sets record straight about New England's no-fun reputation

    So, you can't have fun playing in New England? Former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long had a popular theory to debunk on Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

  • Bills' Christian McCaffrey interest makes 49ers' trade more impressive

    As more information leaks out regarding other NFL teams' interest in Christian McCaffrey, it becomes even more impressive that 49ers general manager John Lynch was successful in bringing the All-Pro to Santa Clara.

  • Updated 49ers RB depth chart after Jeff Wilson Jr. trade

    Another shake up to the #49ers RB depth chart after the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade:

  • De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report

    The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest for the postseason, not for [more]

  • Chase Claypool already impressing Bears, showing why trade was made

    It has only taken Chase Claypool two days to wow his teammates.

  • Some in the NFL will fight antisemitism, and some apparently won’t

    On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete. [more]

  • Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Baker Mayfield isn't sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold's 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster anymore, let alone activate three on game day.

  • ‘Complete’ tight end Hockenson adds new dynamic to Vikings

    The acquisition of T.J. Hockenson gives the Vikings' ninth-ranked scoring offense a "complete tight end," said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips on Thursday. "That's what I used to call them when I coached tight ends," said Phillips, the former tight ends coach for the Cowboys, Commanders and Rams from 2013-2021. "A guy who can kind of play all downs — first, second, third — and win when you ...

  • Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

    Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]