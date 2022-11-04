Vikings 53-man roster update heading into Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings are on a quest to start 7-1 for the fourth time since 1998. Each of the previous three times, the Vikings made the NFC Championship Game.
There are quite a few storylines heading into the game on Sunday, including both quarterbacks facing their former teams. It is the first time back to Washington for Kirk Cousins and the first time that Taylor Heinicke will be facing the Vikings for the first time as a starting quarterback.
As the Vikings prepare for Sunday’s game, here is the latest 53-man roster update for the purple and gold.
Quarterback
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
8 Kirk Cousins
12 Nick Mullens
11 David Blough (PS)
Running back
Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back CJ Ham (30) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
4 Dalvin Cook
2 Alexander Mattison
26 Kene Nwangwu
32 Ty Chandler (IR)
30 C.J. Ham (FB)
38 Bryant Koback (PS)
Wide receiver
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) picks up 64 yards on a reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 11, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
18 Justin Jefferson
19 Adam Thielen
17 K.J. Osborn
5 Jalen Reagor
83 Jalen Nailor
13 Blake Proehl (PS)
89 Thomas Heningan (IR)
81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)
85 Dan Chisena (PS)
9 Trishton Jackson (PS)
Tight end
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
87 T.J. Hockenson
86 Johnny Mundt
84 Irv Smith Jr. (IR)
82 Ben Ellefson (IR)
34 Nick Muse (PS)
89 Jacob Hollister (PS)
Offensive tackle
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
71 Christian Darrisaw
75 Brian O’Neill
64 Blake Brandel
74 Oli Udoh
63 Vederian Lowe
Interior offensive line
Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) with teammates Ezra Cleveland (72) and Rashod Hill (69) on the field during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
72 Ezra Cleveland
56 Garrett Bradbury
67 Ed Ingram
62 Chris Reed
65 Austin Schlottmann
68 Kyle Hinton (PS)
60 Josh Sokol (PS)
Defensive line
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
94 Dalvin Tomlinson
97 Harrison Phillips
93 Jonathan Bullard
92 James Lynch
90 Esezi Otomewo
96 Ross Blacklock
95 Khyiris Tonga
50 T.J. Smith (PS)
Outside linebacker/Edge rusher
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates with linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) after Hunter sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
99 Danielle Hunter
55 Za’Darius Smith
98 D.J. Wonnum
91 Patrick Jones II
43 Luiji Vilain
79 Kenny Willekes (IR)
48 Chris Garrett (PS)
Inside linebackers
Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) break up a pass in the endzone intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
54 Eric Kendricks
58 Jordan Hicks
33 Brian Asamoah
45 Troy Dye
47 William Kwenkwu (PS)
57 Ryan Connelly (PS)
Cornerback
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) reacts late during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
7 Patrick Peterson
3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.
39 Chandon Sullivan
21 Akayleb Evans
29 Kris Boyd
23 Andrew Booth Jr.
31 Tay Gowan (PS)
20 Duke Shelley (PS)
Safety
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
22 Harrison Smith
24 Camryn Bynum
44 Josh Metellus
25 Theo Jackson
46 Myles Dorn (PS)
6 Lewis Cine (IR)
37 Mike Brown (PS)
Specialist
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks an extra point against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
1 Greg Joseph
14 Ryan Wright
42 Andrew DePaola