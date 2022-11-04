Vikings 53-man roster update heading into Week 9 vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings are on a quest to start 7-1 for the fourth time since 1998. Each of the previous three times, the Vikings made the NFC Championship Game.

There are quite a few storylines heading into the game on Sunday, including both quarterbacks facing their former teams. It is the first time back to Washington for Kirk Cousins and the first time that Taylor Heinicke will be facing the Vikings for the first time as a starting quarterback.

As the Vikings prepare for Sunday’s game, here is the latest 53-man roster update for the purple and gold.

Quarterback

8 Kirk Cousins

12 Nick Mullens

11 David Blough (PS)

Running back

4 Dalvin Cook

2 Alexander Mattison

26 Kene Nwangwu

32 Ty Chandler (IR)

30 C.J. Ham (FB)

38 Bryant Koback (PS)

Wide receiver

18 Justin Jefferson

19 Adam Thielen

17 K.J. Osborn

5 Jalen Reagor

83 Jalen Nailor

13 Blake Proehl (PS)

89 Thomas Heningan (IR)

81 Olabisi Johnson (IR)

85 Dan Chisena (PS)

9 Trishton Jackson (PS)

Tight end

87 T.J. Hockenson

86 Johnny Mundt

84 Irv Smith Jr. (IR)

82 Ben Ellefson (IR)

34 Nick Muse (PS)

89 Jacob Hollister (PS)

Offensive tackle

71 Christian Darrisaw

75 Brian O’Neill

64 Blake Brandel

74 Oli Udoh

63 Vederian Lowe

Interior offensive line

72 Ezra Cleveland

56 Garrett Bradbury

67 Ed Ingram

62 Chris Reed

65 Austin Schlottmann

68 Kyle Hinton (PS)

60 Josh Sokol (PS)

Defensive line

94 Dalvin Tomlinson

97 Harrison Phillips

93 Jonathan Bullard

92 James Lynch

90 Esezi Otomewo

96 Ross Blacklock

95 Khyiris Tonga

50 T.J. Smith (PS)

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

99 Danielle Hunter

55 Za’Darius Smith

98 D.J. Wonnum

91 Patrick Jones II

43 Luiji Vilain

79 Kenny Willekes (IR)

48 Chris Garrett (PS)

Inside linebackers

54 Eric Kendricks

58 Jordan Hicks

33 Brian Asamoah

45 Troy Dye

47 William Kwenkwu (PS)

57 Ryan Connelly (PS)

Cornerback

7 Patrick Peterson

3 Cameron Dantzler Sr.

39 Chandon Sullivan

21 Akayleb Evans

29 Kris Boyd

23 Andrew Booth Jr.

31 Tay Gowan (PS)

20 Duke Shelley (PS)

Safety

22 Harrison Smith

24 Camryn Bynum

44 Josh Metellus

25 Theo Jackson

46 Myles Dorn (PS)

6 Lewis Cine (IR)

37 Mike Brown (PS)

Specialist

1 Greg Joseph

14 Ryan Wright

42 Andrew DePaola

