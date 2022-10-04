Vikings make 5 roster moves: Lewis Cine officially to IR

The Minnesota Vikings were busy on Tuesday afternoon. After word came through that rookie first-round pick safety Lewis Cine had successful surgery on the compound fracture in his left leg, they placed him on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

Along with Cine ending up on IR, they made four other roster moves, including signing NT Khyiris Tonga off of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

#Vikings roster moves – Placed S Lewis Cine on IR – Activated LB Ryan Connelly from Reserve/PUP. – Released DL Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Toivonen from the practice squad. https://t.co/aHQbwA04P1 pic.twitter.com/BGOgXtMuNk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 4, 2022

The activation of Ryan Connelly from the PUP list means that he enters a 21-day practice window before he has to be either put on season-ending injured reserve, the active roster or placed on waivers.

Jaylen Twyman had a tough route back from being shot in the abdomen prior to the start of the 2021 season after the Vikings selected him in the sixth round. He struggled during the preseason and it pushed him to the practice squad.

Travis Toivonen was a receiver that had bounced around the NFL after spending some time in the Fan Controlled Football League. He ended up being on the practice squad for just over a month.

