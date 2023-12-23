Vikings make 4 roster moves ahead of Week 16 vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in their week 16 matchup. Going into the game, the Vikings made four roster moves to set themselves up for success.

ILB Jordan Hicks

The Vikings activated Hicks off of injured reserve. He suffered a shin injury which developed compartment syndrome and was placed on injured reserve.

ILB Nick Vigil

The Vikings waived Vigil with them adding Hicks to the active roster. Vigil was expendable with the return of Hicks.

WR Lucky Jackson

The Vikings elevated Jackson to the active roster for Sunday’s game. With Jalen Nailor missing the game, Jackson will likely take over his role on special teams.

CB Jaylin Williams

The Vikings elevated Williams from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. With Byron Murphy Jr. out, Williams will add depth against a talented group of Lions pass catchers.

