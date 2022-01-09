Vikings 31, Bears 17: Everything we know about Matt Nagy’s final game

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their season finale, where they officially finish the season 6-11. After taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, things fell apart in the second half, which was a fitting way to end the Matt Nagy era.

With this most likely being Nagy’s final game as Chicago’s head coach, fans were impressed with how the first half went. But the second-half collapse, giving up 28 unanswered points, was surprising and it also wasn’t.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Chicago’s Week 18 loss.

Final Score: Vikings 31, Bears 17

Keys to the Game

Matt Nagy’s final game: Going into this game against the Vikings, Nagy was likely coaching his final game with the team. Coming off of back-to-back wins, there was more expected out of Nagy’s team. His Bears career will end by giving up 28 unanswered points and losing three of his last four meetings against the Vikings.

Tale of two halves: It was a completely different game from the first half to the second half. In the first half, the Bears defense was dominate, giving up their only points on a field goal to end the half, and the offense doing the bare minimum. In the second half, Chicago’s defense fell apart, giving up three passing touchdowns, and looked demoralized as the Bears offense couldn’t overcome their shortcomings.

Decision-making: The decision making in this game cost Chicago more than people realize. At one point in this game, the Bears had the ball past mid-field on five possessions, with only two field goals to show for it. Dalton taking key sacks on multiple fourth down attempts, along with his game-sealing pick-six is fitting to end this nightmare of a season. Nagy’s decision to not run the ball with David Montgomery on three separate fourth-and-1 attempts was baffling and inexcusable.

It was over when...

It was over when Dalton threw a pick-6 on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. That turnover made it a 31-17 game, where it’s hard to believe the Bears led 14-0 at one point.

Dalton played decent football in the first half, but after being up 14-0, the Bears were outscored 31-3.

This is a fitting way to end the Matt Nagy era. A blown lead in the second half, a fourth quarter filled of turnovers, and a Bears loss.

3 Duds of the Game

***Eddie Jackson: Jackson is one of the highest paid safeties in the NFL, and he continued to show the same struggles that he has all season. Jackson’s blown coverage on Justin Jefferson’s touchdown, when Chicago was up seven, was the beginning of the end.

**Andy Dalton: Despite a decent first half, Dalton is a huge reason why the Bears lost this game on Sunday. Whether it was forgetting he could throw the ball away, missing throws, or his two interceptions, it was a forgettable outing for Dalton.

*Matt Nagy: In what was expected to be the final game of the Nagy era, his decision-making embarrassed his team. Nagy decided to take risks on fourth down, while winning the game, instead of kicking field goals to add to their lead. Not to mention failing to run the ball with David Montgomery on fourth-and-1 three different times. Not pulling Andy Dalton was also another mistake. Nagy’s coaching career will end in a game where his team was outscored 31-3 after leading 14-0.

What's Next

With Sunday’s game likely the last of the Matt Nagy era, the Bears will start their search for their new head coach. Chicago’s goal should be to find an offensive coach that will help develop Justin Fields.

With a long list of solid candidates available this offseason, the Bears have a chance to turn things around quickly, as long as their next coach can help Fields make a giant leap in Year 2.

There are also questions about the future of general manager Ryan Pace, who could either be fired or retained in some capacity. It’s going to be an interesting offseason, folks. Stay tuned.

