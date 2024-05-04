Vikings use 3-mendous performances to beat PND

May 3—Staff Report

AID — Good things come in threes.

Three Symmes Valley batters recorded 3 RBIs each, Will Jones delivered a solid outing, and the Vikings rolled past the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 11-3 on Tuesday.

The Viking trio of Tanner Corn, Zander Hurn, and Randy Adkins all drove in three runs each to help the offense. Corn finished 2-4 at the plate, Adkins went 2-3, and Hurn was 2-4. Mason Stevenson also chipped in 2 RBIs of his own.

Will Jones went the distance for Vikings, striking out 13 batters, a walk, and allowing just 3 earned runs. He helped himself out by going 3-4 at the plate, including a triple to lead off the fourth that sparked a 5-run inning.

Notre Dame took a 1-0 lead on a one-out double by Luke Cassidy that brought Eugene Collins around to score in the top of the first. Ethan Kingrey singled into right-center to score Cassidy and double the Titans lead.

Cassidy finished 3-3 at the plate, adding a solo shot in the third that cut the deficit to 5-3.

Symmes Valley (12-6) answered in the bottom of the first with four runs. Luke Niece scored first on a fielder's choice. Then Adkins and Hurn drove in a run each on singles to give the Vikings the lead. Adkins later scored on a fielder's choice to make it 4-2 after one inning.

The Titans got little offensive production the rest of the game as Jones gave up just four hits and allowed just four baserunners the rest of the way.

The Vikings cushioned their lead in the bottom of the 5th, as Jones led off with a triple and scored on a single by Corn. Adkins doubled into left to bring home two more runs. Then a single into center from Hurn brought home the final two runs to round out the scoring.

Notre Dame 201 000 0 = 3 7 2

Sym. Valley 411 500 x = 11 10 1

Bryce McGraw, Ethan Kingrey (1), Coleman Shaffer (4), Eugene Collins (4) and Landon Barbarits. Will Jones and Zander Hurn. W-Jones (IP-7.0, H-7, R-3, ER-3, K-13, BB-1, HBP-0). L-McGraw (IP-0.1, H-1, R-2, ER-1, K-0, BB-2, HBP-1), Kingrey (IP-2.2, H-2, R-2, ER-1, K-1, BB-3, HBP-0), Shaffer (IP- 0.0, H-3, R-4, ER-3, K-0, BB-0, HBP-0), Collins (IP-3.0, H-4, R-1, ER-1, K-5, BB-3, HBP-1). Hitting-Notre Dame: Eugene Collins 1-3, Luke Cassidy 3-3 2B HR 2-RBI, Ethan Kingrey 2-3 RBI, Bryce McGraw 1-3; Symmes Valley: Will Jones 3-4 3B, Tanner Corn 2-4 3-RBI, Randy Adkins 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Zander Hurn 3-4 3-RBI, Mason Stevenson 2-RBI.