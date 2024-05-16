Vikings’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed
On Wednesday night May 14, the NFL fully revealed each team’s schedule. The Minnesota Vikings have a loaded schedule with a lot of talent, especially at quarterback, on the horizon. They will be playing their normal divisional opponents as well as the AFC South and NFC West.
Here is your 2024 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule.
Week
Date
vs./at
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
09/08
at
12:00 PM CDT
2
09/15
vs.
12:00 PM CDT
3
09/22
vs.
12:00 PM CDT
4
09/29
at
12:00 PM CDT
5
10/06
vs.
8:30 AM CDT
6
Bye Week
7
10/20
vs.
Lions
12:00 PM CDT
8
10/24
at
Rams*
7:15 PM CDT
9
11/03
vs.
12:00 PM CDT
10
11/10
at
Jaguars
12:00 PM CDT
11
11/17
at
Titans
12:00 PM CDT
12
11/24
at
Bears
12:00 PM CDT
13
12/01
vs.
Cardinals
12:00 PM CDT
14
12/08
vs.
Falcons
12:00 PM CDT
15
12/16
vs.
Bears*
7:15 PM CDT
16
12/22
at
3:05 PM CDT
17
12/29
vs.
Packers
12:00 PM CDT
18
TBD
at
Lions
TBD
*prime-time game