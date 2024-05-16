Vikings’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

Advertisement
On Wednesday night May 14, the NFL fully revealed each team’s schedule. The Minnesota Vikings have a loaded schedule with a lot of talent, especially at quarterback, on the horizon. They will be playing their normal divisional opponents as well as the AFC South and NFC West.

Here is your 2024 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule.

Week

Date

vs./at

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

09/08

at

NY Giants

12:00 PM CDT

2

09/15

vs.

49ers

12:00 PM CDT

3

09/22

vs.

Texans

12:00 PM CDT

4

09/29

at

Packers

12:00 PM CDT

5

10/06

vs.

Jets

8:30 AM CDT

6

Bye Week

7

10/20

vs.

Lions

12:00 PM CDT

8

10/24

at

Rams*

7:15 PM CDT

9

11/03

vs.

Colts

12:00 PM CDT

10

11/10

at

Jaguars

12:00 PM CDT

11

11/17

at

Titans

12:00 PM CDT

12

11/24

at

Bears

12:00 PM CDT

13

12/01

vs.

Cardinals

12:00 PM CDT

14

12/08

vs.

Falcons

12:00 PM CDT

15

12/16

vs.

Bears*

7:15 PM CDT

16

12/22

at

Seahawks

3:05 PM CDT

17

12/29

vs.

Packers

12:00 PM CDT

18

TBD

at

Lions

TBD

*prime-time game

