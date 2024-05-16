Vikings’ 2024 regular season schedule revealed

On Wednesday night May 14, the NFL fully revealed each team’s schedule. The Minnesota Vikings have a loaded schedule with a lot of talent, especially at quarterback, on the horizon. They will be playing their normal divisional opponents as well as the AFC South and NFC West.

Here is your 2024 Minnesota Vikings regular season schedule.

Week Date vs./at Opponent Time (ET) 1 09/08 at NY Giants 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 2 09/15 vs. 49ers 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 3 09/22 vs. Texans 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 4 09/29 at Packers 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 5 10/06 vs. Jets 8:30 AM CDT Tickets 6 Bye Week Tickets 7 10/20 vs. Lions 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 8 10/24 at Rams* 7:15 PM CDT Tickets 9 11/03 vs. Colts 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 10 11/10 at Jaguars 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 11 11/17 at Titans 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 12 11/24 at Bears 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 13 12/01 vs. Cardinals 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 14 12/08 vs. Falcons 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 15 12/16 vs. Bears* 7:15 PM CDT Tickets 16 12/22 at Seahawks 3:05 PM CDT Tickets 17 12/29 vs. Packers 12:00 PM CDT Tickets 18 TBD at Lions TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire