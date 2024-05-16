Advertisement

Vikings 2024 NFL schedule

star tribune staff, star tribune
·1 min read

All games are on Sunday unless otherwise noted. All times Central.

Preseason schedule

Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Raiders, 3 p.m. (Fox 9)

Saturday, Aug. 17 at Browns, 3:25 p.m. (Fox 9)

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Eagles, Noon (Fox 9)

Regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Giants, Noon (Fox)

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. 49ers, Noon (CBS)

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Texans, Noon (CBS)

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Packers, Noon (CBS)

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Jets in London, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Lions, Noon (Fox)

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24 at Rams, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Colts, Noon (CBS)

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Jaguars, Noon (Fox)

Week 11: Nov. 17 at Titans, Noon (CBS)

Week 12: Nov. 24 at Bears, Noon (Fox)

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Cardinals, Noon (Fox)

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Falcons, Noon (Fox)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 16 vs. Bears, 7 p.m. (ABC)

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Packers, Noon (Fox)

Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5, at Lions, TBD (TBD)