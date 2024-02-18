Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: NC State LB Payton Wilson

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Payton Wilson

NC State

Height-6041

Weight-234 lbs

Fifth-year Senior

4-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 402 tackles, 201 solo, 48.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, 7 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Games watched: Notre Dame 2023, Clemson 2023, Miami FL 2023

Strengths

Wilson is a taller linebacker who has really good recognition skills. Sees what is happening in front of him and reacts quickly. He pairs that recognition with good angles to the ball carrier.

Has a motor that runs incredibly hot and pairs it with great speed. Is a long strider that can make up ground quickly. He pairs his speed with quickness where he

Is a fluid athlete overall. Displays solid change of direction skills in space and keeps his hips parallel to the play, making it easier to change directions.

Wilson is a sure tackler that has grown exponentially over the last two seasons. Only 40 missed tackles (10.2%) across 2,460 snaps and just six in each of the last two seasons (4.7% in 2023).

Weaknesses

Overpursues at times in open space due to his incredibly hot motor and speed. Needs to learn how to play more under control.

Struggles to stack and shed offensive linemen. Gets stood up due to his height and pad level but really doesn’t like to stack offensive linemen to begin with. This is likely do to his 30 1/8″ arms.

Health is a real concern for Wilson long term. He has torn his ACL twice and a shoulder injury in 2021 leave some major questions about whether or not he will have a long career.

Overview

Tackling 8.2/10 Recognition 8.3/10 Coverage 7.9/10 Sideline to Sideline 8.2/10 Athleticism 8.3/10 Burst/Quickness 8.4/10 Speed 8.3/10 Gap Shooting 8.1/10 Block Shedding 7.2/10 Instincts 8.1/10 Grade 81.0/100 Second Round

There is a lot to like about Payton Wilson but the injury and length concerns are very real. If his health prognosis is fine moving forward, I think he’s worth a look in round two. However, the length is a real concern at the next level.

