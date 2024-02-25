Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Mohamed Kamara

Colorado State

Height-6010

Weight-250 lbs

Fifth-year Senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 179 tackles, 93 solo, 45.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Games watched: Washington State 2023, Colorado 2023, UNLV 2023

Strengths

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara does a good job using his hands. Swats the hands of the tackle away to prevent them from getting into his chest.

Displays real power in his hands and places them well. With his size, he can out-leverage offensive linemen easier than most.

Has multiple ways to get to the quarterback. Displays adequate bend around the edge.

Weaknesses

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara gets a little bit too aggressive trying to shoot gaps. Blockers will use that aggressiveness to their advantage and wash him out of the play, especially in the run game.

Struggles to shed blocks in both the running game and when rushing the passer. Lacks the ideal length to both keep his distance and shake blockers.

He can bend decently around the edge but is a little stiff in his lower half, which will minimize his impact.

Overview

USA Today Sports

Bend 7.4/10 Quickness/Burst 10.9/15 Finesse 3.6/5 Power 3.8/5 Counters 7.4/10 Awareness 7.4/10 Run Defense 7.2/10 Versatility 6.6/10 Size/Length 9.4/15 Tackling 7.2/10 Grade 70.9/100 Fourth Round

Kamara is going to be a situational pass rusher at the next level but his size and length concerns will prevent him from truly being able to take things to the next level. He projects as an EDGE 3 at the next level.

SKOL Search

