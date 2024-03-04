Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan CB Mike Sainristil

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

USA Today Sports

Mike Sainristil

Michigan

Height-5093

Weight-182 lbs

Fifth-year Senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 108 tackles, 70 solo,10.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 touchdowns

Games watched: Minnesota 2023, Penn State 2023, Iowa 2023, Washington 2023

Strengths

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

First thing that stands out about Sainristil is his awareness, especially presnap. Whether it’s motion or an audible, he is constantly communicating with the rest of his teammates and looks like the leader for the Wolverines.

Sanristil pairs it with good recognition skills. He sees what is happening in front of him and attacks the football. He caught six interceptions along with two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

His motor never stops. Is an ultra aggressive defender who loves to attack the football.

Weaknesses

USA Today Sports

Tackling is spotty in both effort and technique. Doesn’t always want to get his hands dirty in the run game and when he does, attacks too high and will bounce off the ball carrier.

Sanristil is likely limited to the slot at the next level due to his slight build.

Can get manipulated at the stem. Falls often for subtle head and shoulder fakes and allows separation

Overview

USA Today Sports

Man 7.8/10 Zone 8.0/10 Hips/Fluidity 8.1/10 Recognition 12.2/15 Quickness 7.7/10 Run Support 7.0/10 Speed 8.0/10 Recovery 7.6/10 Tackling 3.6/5 Ball Skills 8.2/10 Grade 78.2/100 Third Round

Sainristil is an aggressive slot cornerback that can thrive there but his size won’t allow him to be successful on the outside consistently. Tackling needs to be improved but some technique coaching can help fix that.

SKOL Search

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire