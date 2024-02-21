Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Oregon EDGE Brandon Dorlus

Welcome to SKOL Search!

Background

USA Today Sports

Brandon Dorlus

Oregon

Height-6031

Weight-272 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 108 tackles, 58 solo, 27.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, 14 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery

Games watched: Washington 2023, USC 2023, Oregon State 2023

Strengths

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dorlus is an interesting player. He is a true 3T/EDGE hybrid with Oregon using him at both throughout each game watches.

Displays a good first step. Uses it at this best to cross the face of interior defenders and get them playing catchup.

Displays a stong and thick lower half that he uses to his advantage. His feet never stop moving and help him generate real push on the interior.

Dorlus is really good with his hands. He does a great job keeping his chest clean and preventing the blocker from engaging, allowing him to get leverage in the trunches.

Weaknesses

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dorlus doens’t have a great athletic profile. He wins mainly with strength and hand usage. Doesn’t have great quickness nor burst to explode past linemen.

Would like to see him get a little bit stronger in his upper half. Without a great athletic profile, maximizing his strength profile is going to be key. Dropping to 272 lbs for the Senior Bowl felt like a weird move.

Right now, Dorlus is a tweener. Only weighed in at 272 lbs at the Senior Bowl but his best fit looks to be at 3T or 5T in an odd front.

Overview

USA Today Sports

Quickness/Penetration 16.3/20 Power 7.7/10 Pass Rush Moves 8.0/10 Counters 7.4/10 Leverage 7.8/10 Tackling 7.4/10 Size/Length 7.7/10 Run Defense 8.2/10 Awareness 8.1/10 Grade 78.6/100 Third Round

Dorlus is an interesting player. He was used all across the line but at only 272 lbs, his best spot is going to be on the inside. He will need to bulk up a bit to really maximize his ability on the interior.

