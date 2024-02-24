Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan RB Blake Corum

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

USA Today Sports

Blake Corum

Michigan

Height-5080

Weight-213 lbs

Fourth-year Senior

4-star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 675 rush, 3,737 yards, 58 touchdowns, 67 targets, 55 receptions, 413 yards, 7.5 YPR, 3 touchdowns

Games watched: Penn State 2023, Ohio State 2023, Minnesota 2023, Washington

Strengths

USA Today Sports

Corum is a really savvy runner. Displays great vision and decision making on all levels. Knows what his blockers should be doing and takes the open hole.

To pair with that ability, Corum is a patient runner. He has no issue waiting for the hole to open up and burst through it.

When defenders persist, Corum can also change directions quickly to get into open space. He sets them up nicely with his patience and uses his vision to manipulate them to get into open space.

Weaknesses

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Corum’s size is going to come into play in a major way. At only 5’8″ tall, it’s not a size that is normally seen as a top running back.

Corum doesn’t appear on tape to be super athletic. Has some burst at the line of scrimmage but the long speed isn’t there. He isn’t a home run threat and he loses steam quickly in open space.

Despite his frame, Corum isn’t a powerful back. Struggles to break tackles with power and needs to pair with a bigger back in a stable.

Injuries are going to be a big question that Corum has to answer. He will be 24 at the start of the 2024 season and missed the Wolverines playoff run in 2022 with a torn meniscus that he tried to play through.

Overview

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Vision 8.0/10 Cutback 8.1/10 Long Speed 3.2/5 Contact Balance 7.5/10 Pass Blocking 7.1/10 Break/Avoid Tackles 12.0/15 Durability 6.7/10 Receiving 6.7/10 Quickness 7.9/10 Ball Security 7.4/10 Grade 74.6/100 Fourth Round

Corum was a very productive player at Michigan. However, the lack of natural athleticism paired with his age and injury history makes him a day three pick at best.

SKOL Search

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire