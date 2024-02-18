Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

USA Today Sports

Kris Jenkins

Michigan

Height-6030

Weight-305 lbs

Fourth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 113 tackles, 54 solo, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Games watched: Toledo 2023, Kansas 2023, Penn State 2023

Strengths

USA Today Sports

First thing that jumps out is his athleticism. Has a strong pursuit down the line in the running game and can penetrate between blockers. Does a great job crossing face at the snap and taking advantage of linemen.

Packs a powerful punch. Can knock offensive linemen back with a well-placed punch. Benched 225 32 times at Michigan.

Shows aptitude to develop as a pass rusher. Flashes a solid spin move that he deploys on occasion.

Weaknesses

USA Today Sports

When he’s playing with gap and a half responsibility, he holds his main gap well but reacts just a tad late to jump over and make the play. If he chops his feet a little bit more, that should get fixed.

Jenkins isn’t much of a pass rusher at this stage. Has a couple of pass-rush moves but once he gets stonewalled, he doesn’t have any defined counters.

Doesn’t do a good job of feeling double teams. He doesn’t have the best balance and will allow the second blocker to knock him off his block.

Overview

USA Today Sports

Quickness/Penetration 17.2/20 Power 8.1/10 Pass Rush Moves 7.5/10 Counters 7.3/10 Leverage 7.8/10 Tackling 8.0/10 Size/Length 7.9/10 Run Defense 8.4/10 Awareness 8.1/10 Grade 80.3/100 Second Round

Jenkins not only has the pedigree of a defensive lineman with his father Kris and uncle Cullen, but the athleticism is top tier. He explodes off the ball but needs to develop some of the technical elements of the game to truly take things to the next level.

SKOL Search

