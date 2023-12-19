Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Texas NT T’Vondre Sweat

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

T’Vondre Sweat

Texas

Height-6040

Weight-362 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 124 tackles, 46 solo, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

Games watched: Rice 2023, Oklahoma 2023, Iowa State 2023

Strengths

Sweat has grown man strength. Is built like a Mack truck and can overpower opponents with ease.

Active hands are a plus for Sweat. He can prevent the offensive lineman from getting their hands on him and move forward.

Sweat has an impressive bevy of pass-rush moves. Push-pull, swim, club rip, long arm

Has awareness when rushing the passer. When Sweat knows he isn’t getting to the quarterback, he gets his hands up and bats it down. 17 passes batted down in his career per Pro Football Focus (Sports Reference only has 13).

Weaknesses

Sweat doesn’t have the quickest get-off on the ball. It’s more than capable for a man his size but isn’t a plus trait. When you size adjust his get-off, it’s not that big of an issue.

With his size, Sweat struggles to get low. He gets stood upright too easily and a strong guard can hold their own. Said size also hinders him from getting leverage.

While he can be successful on all three downs, how many downs can you play him each game? He looks to get gassed being such a big athlete.

Overview

Quickness/Penetration 15.8/20 Power 9.6/10 Pass Rush Moves 7.8/10 Counters 7.2/10 Leverage 8.0/10 Tackling 7.7/10 Size/Length 9.9/10 Run Defense 8.7/10 Awareness 8.0/10 Grade 82.7/100 Second Round

Nose tackles are real difference-makers when they are at a certain level. Sweat is one of those players. He doesn’t have the greatest leverage in the world, but Sweat isn’t a man you can move and he can beat you with pass rush moves. In a defense like the Vikings run, a guy like Sweat can be a real difference maker.

