Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Washington WR Jalen McMillan

Background

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen McMillan

Washington

Height-6010

Weight-192 lbs

Fourth-year Senior

4-star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 245 targets, 164 receptions, 2,137 yards, 13.0 YPR, 17 touchdowns, 6 rush, 46 yards, 1 touchdown

Games watched: Boise State 2023, Michigan State 2023, Michigan 2023

Strengths

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McMillan was used mainly as the slot option for the Huskies in 2023 but he can play on the outside. He is really shifty with his feet and can create separation. Is very intentional with his releases and knows how to create space in all phases of the route.

Moves really smooth in space. When running routes, everything he does is with intent and there isn’t any wasted motion.

McMillan is a versatile player. Washington used him a lot out of the backfield, including a touchdown run as a quarterback on a read option play.

Weaknesses

USA Today Sports

Isn’t consistent at tracking the football. Can get himself turned around and miss catches he should make. He does flash the ability to sky up and get it.

Run blocking isn’t a plus. He doesn’t like to engage with defenders each time, but rather throw his body weight into them.

Had five drops on 63 targets in 2023 and seven more on 118 in 2022. Needs to work on that aspect of his game, especially with his projection likely being focused in the slot.

Overview

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 7.8/10 Release 7.8/10 Route Running 12.6/15 Separation 12.4/15 Contested Catches 7.1/10 Tracking 7.6/10 Body Control 7.7/10 YAC Ability 7.7/10 Agility 8.1/10 Grade 78.8/100 Third Round

McMillan is the third Washington receiver who could be taken in the top 100. He has some really impressive talent but his frame is rather slender and there are questions about whether or not he can deal with press. If you put him in the slot, I think it’s his best potential outcome. Being that he can play outside, condensed sets could be the best thing to see him thrive.

