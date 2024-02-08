Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Texas DT Byron Murphy II

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.undefined

Background

USA Today Sports

Byron Murphy II

Texas

Height-6010

Weight-295 lbs

Third-year Junior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 70 tackles, 32 solo, 15.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks

Games watched: Alabama 2023, Rice 2023, Oklahoma 2023

Strengths

USA Today Sports

Murphy is a great athlete for his size. Gets quick penetration off the ball anywhere from 0T-4i. What was interesting to see from Murphy is how Texas lined him up consistently over the center even when nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat was on the field.

Wins from multiple allignments consistently. Has a variety of moves to win with but does so best with a swim and club/rip.

Has plus level play strength. He can take on double teams and push through by dropping his knee to maximize leverage.

Has some experience in goal line situations. Texas used him as a lead blocker on multiple occasions in 2023.

Weaknesses

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy isn’t the quickest off the ball. He sometimes is on a one second delay to react when the ball gets snapped. It’s not an issue once he starts moving, but it’s rather the beginning of the motion that’s the issue.

Can get a little bit too aggressive in the running game. Attacks the blocker like a pass rusher a little bit too often and can get washed out of the play.

His size can be somewhat limiting despite lining up over the center consistently.

Murphy struggles as a finisher at times. He gets to the ball carrier but too often will miss the tackle or sack. Feels like the timing is just off with his length coming into play sometimes.

Overview

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Quickness/Penetration 17.2/20 Power 8.0/10 Pass Rush Moves 8.5/10 Counters 8.1/10 Leverage 8.3/10 Tackling 8.0/10 Size/Length 8.0/10 Run Defense 8.4/10 Awareness 8.3/10 Grade 82.8/100 Second Round

Murphy is a talented player but there are some real limitations to be concerned about. He is incredibly quick but struggles on timing the snap. His size could be a limitation, especially in a 3-4 scheme.

SKOL Search

